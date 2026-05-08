Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events: The SPAC Conference 2026 Returns as the Market Rewrites the Rules of Going Public

Join the conversation with 50+ experts in taking companies public.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / On June 9-10, 2026, The SPAC Conference returns to the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York-bringing together the dealmakers, investors, and private companies looking to access the public markets.

Now in its ninth year, the conference is the longest-running gathering dedicated to SPACs and alternative IPOs, convening institutional investors, corporate executives, investment bankers, and advisors who are actively shaping what comes next.

After the hype cycle, redemptions, and regulatory scrutiny, the SPAC market is entering a more disciplined phase-where serious players remain. The SPAC Conference is where those players show up to compare notes, source deals, and figure out what actually works in the capital markets today.

What to expect:

  • Candid conversations about the state of the market

  • Real-time insights into capital raising, de-SPAC execution, and investor appetite

  • Closed-door, high-value 1-on-1 meetings designed to drive actual transactions

  • A curated audience of decision-makers from across the SPAC ecosystem

Hear from 50+ experts in conversation during 14 sessions over the two-day event.

The conference has built its reputation as the industry's flagship forum-bringing together the largest concentration of SPAC-focused professionals for candid discussions and deal-driven networking.

Registration is now open. Learn more and secure your spot: https://spacconference.com/

About The SPAC Conference
Produced by DealFlow Events, The SPAC Conference is the industry's leading forum for SPAC market participants, providing actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across the capital markets and IPO ecosystem.

For media inquiries contact:
Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
sevans@dealflowevents.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-spac-conference-2026-returns-as-the-market-rewrites-the-rule-1164846

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.