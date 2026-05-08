DealFlow Events: The SPAC Conference 2026 Returns as the Market Rewrites the Rules of Going Public

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NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / On June 9-10, 2026, The SPAC Conference returns to the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York-bringing together the dealmakers, investors, and private companies looking to access the public markets.

Now in its ninth year, the conference is the longest-running gathering dedicated to SPACs and alternative IPOs, convening institutional investors, corporate executives, investment bankers, and advisors who are actively shaping what comes next.

After the hype cycle, redemptions, and regulatory scrutiny, the SPAC market is entering a more disciplined phase-where serious players remain. The SPAC Conference is where those players show up to compare notes, source deals, and figure out what actually works in the capital markets today.

What to expect:

Candid conversations about the state of the market

Real-time insights into capital raising, de-SPAC execution, and investor appetite

Closed-door, high-value 1-on-1 meetings designed to drive actual transactions

A curated audience of decision-makers from across the SPAC ecosystem

Hear from 50+ experts in conversation during 14 sessions over the two-day event.

The conference has built its reputation as the industry's flagship forum-bringing together the largest concentration of SPAC-focused professionals for candid discussions and deal-driven networking.

Registration is now open. Learn more and secure your spot: https://spacconference.com/

About The SPAC Conference

Produced by DealFlow Events, The SPAC Conference is the industry's leading forum for SPAC market participants, providing actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across the capital markets and IPO ecosystem.

For media inquiries contact:

Steve Evans

DealFlow Events

sevans@dealflowevents.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-spac-conference-2026-returns-as-the-market-rewrites-the-rule-1164846