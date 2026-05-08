China strongly criticized the EU's ban on Chinese inverters in EU-funded solar projects, warning it could damage trade relations, supply chains, and Europe's energy transition.The Chinese government has issued an official statement regarding the EU's recent ban on Chinese inverters in EU-funded PV projects. "Without any factual evidence, the EU has for the first time designated China as a so-called 'high-risk country' and, on this pretext, banned financial support for projects using Chinese inverters," said China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM). "The EU's designation of China as a 'high-risk ...

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