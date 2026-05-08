Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40N1Z | ISIN: KYG386481041 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.05.26 | 21:47
5,800 US-Dollar
-13,95 % -0,940
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGCAPITAL7 CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGCAPITAL7 CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIGCAPITAL7
GIGCAPITAL7 CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGCAPITAL7 CORP5,800-13,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.