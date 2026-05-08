Inogen Alliance: A Healthy Workplace Environment: The Importance of Clean Indoor Air

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / By John Wright

A Healthy Workplace Environment: What Does This Mean?

We spend nearly 90% of our lives indoors whether at work, at home, or in transit. Yet indoor air quality is often overlooked when discussing health and wellbeing. Elevated carbon dioxide (CO2), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released from furniture, finishes, cleaning products and fragrances, and pollutants entering buildings from traffic, energy generation, dust, agriculture, and waste activities all contribute to the air we breathe indoors.

Poor indoor air quality affects more than comfort. Short-term exposure can lead to eye irritation, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating, symptoms often grouped under "Sick Building Syndrome", and frequently misattributed to stress or workload. Over time, chronic exposure to air pollution, both indoors and outdoors, has been linked to more serious outcomes including cardiovascular disease, stroke, respiratory illness, certain cancers, and emerging evidence suggests possible associations with neurodegenerative conditions.

The World Health Organization has long highlighted that indoor air pollution remains a major but under-recognized public health issue. Globally, air pollution contributes to millions of premature deaths each year, with a significant proportion associated with indoor exposure. While access to clean drinking water is widely recognized as a basic right, access to clean air receives far less attention despite being equally fundamental.

Air quality also directly affects workplace performance. Research consistently shows that cognitive function, productivity, and decision-making decline in poorly ventilated environments. Even moderate improvements in ventilation and pollutant reduction have been associated with measurable gains in work performance, sometimes in the range of several percentage points.

Occupational Health and Exposure: What's Safe?

Air contains a mixture of gases and microscopic particles known as particulate matter (PM). Among these, PM2.5, particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller, are of particular concern. These particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially affecting multiple organs. Because they are invisible to the naked eye, their presence often goes unnoticed without monitoring.

Many countries set legal limits for ambient air pollution. However, regulatory thresholds do not necessarily represent a "safe" level of exposure. For example, in several jurisdictions, legal limits for PM2.5 remain significantly higher than the guideline values recommended by the World Health Organization. Although overall trends may show improvement, exposure levels in many regions continue to exceed health-based recommendations.

Workplace regulations typically focus on ventilation and control of hazardous substances. In the UK, for example, the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations require employers to provide sufficient fresh or purified air in enclosed workplaces. Guidance further states that supplied air should be free from impurities likely to cause ill health. Substances covered under COSHH regulations must be controlled where present, and Workplace Exposure Limits (WELs) apply to specific hazardous substances.

However, being below a regulatory limit does not automatically mean that exposure poses no risk, particularly when considering long-term, low-level exposure or cumulative effects. Moreover, offices and similar workplaces are often not formally classified as "sensitive receptors" in air quality planning guidance, and there is typically no explicit legal requirement to conduct routine indoor air quality assessments.

Despite this, increasing numbers of organizations are proactively assessing and improving their indoor environments. Motivations vary: reducing absenteeism, enhancing employee wellbeing, meeting ESG commitments, improving productivity, mitigating potential legal liability, or aligning with broader sustainability goals.

At its core, the issue is straightforward. Employers have a duty of care to provide a safe and healthy working environment. As scientific understanding of air quality evolves, expectations around what constitutes a "healthy" indoor environment are evolving too.

Practical Steps to Improve Indoor Air Quality

While awareness of indoor air quality (IAQ) has grown significantly, many organizations struggle with the how! Improving IAQ does not always require large-scale investment. Targeted, practical measures can deliver measurable benefits for both employee well-being and operational performance.

Starting with a strong baseline ensures interventions are driven by the data, not emotion. Spot measurements or continuous monitoring can reveal elevated CO2, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). A foundation based on data matters and without it, organizations risk spending time and capital on fixes that feel good but don't address the actual problem (if one exists at all!).

Ventilation remains one of the most effective levers available. Verify that HVAC systems are operating as designed and align practices with current ASHRAE (The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers) standards for occupancy-based ventilation which includes controlling airflow volume, outside air intake, temperature, humidity, and filtration.

Routine maintenance is equally important. Poorly maintained systems can become a source of contamination. Regular inspection and cleaning of HVAC components, including ducts, coils, and filters, helps maintain performance and prevents the buildup of dust, mold, and other contaminants. Routine inspection and cleaning is foundational, not optional.

Organizations should also focus on source control. This includes evaluating building materials, cleaning products, and workplace processes that may introduce pollutants into the indoor environment. Substituting lower-emission products and implementing proper storage and handling practices can reduce exposure risks at the source.

By taking a structured and proactive approach, organizations can move beyond compliance to create indoor environments that actively support health, productivity, and long-term resilience.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-healthy-workplace-environment-the-importance-of-clean-indoor-a-1165349