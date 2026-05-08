Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - In a digital landscape where attention is fragmented and response time often determines revenue, service-based businesses are increasingly looking for ways to convert inbound interest into qualified opportunities without adding operational strain. Addressing this gap, Alec Peterson, Founder of Create Clients, has introduced an AI-powered DM Setter system designed to transform Instagram conversations into a structured and scalable client acquisition channel.





Alec Peterson

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Create Clients, a marketing agency focused on front-end acquisition systems, has built its foundation around a simple but often overlooked premise: most service businesses already have access to a consistent flow of inbound interest through their direct messages. The challenge lies not in lead generation, but in lead conversion. Peterson's system is engineered to bridge that gap by enabling businesses to engage, qualify, and book prospects directly within Instagram DMs-without requiring constant manual involvement.

From Conversations to Conversions

At the core of the system is an AI framework that goes beyond traditional chatbot functionality. Unlike standard automation tools that rely on rigid scripts and pre-set responses, the AI DM Setter is trained using the business owner's actual communication style, historical conversations, and objection-handling patterns. The result is a system that mirrors the tone and intent of the person behind the brand, allowing interactions to feel consistent and human.

This distinction addresses a common concern among business owners: that automation may dilute brand voice or create impersonal experiences. By integrating real conversational data into the training process, the system is structured to maintain authenticity while improving response speed and consistency.

The AI is capable of handling full-cycle conversations-from initial inquiry to qualification and call booking-creating a continuous pipeline of pre-qualified leads. This allows business owners and sales teams to focus on closing, rather than managing repetitive front-end communication.

Built on a Decade of Platform Experience

Peterson's approach is shaped by over ten years of direct experience using Instagram as a business development tool. Having started working with outreach and client acquisition systems at the age of 16, he has developed a long-term understanding of platform behavior, user psychology, and conversion dynamics within direct messaging environments.

This experience is reflected in the agency's proprietary frameworks, including the 321 Outreach Method, which combines organic prospecting strategies with AI-driven automation. The methodology is designed to create a consistent and scalable outreach pipeline while maintaining personalization at scale.

Beyond client delivery, Create Clients operates a portfolio of partner businesses across sectors such as business funding, real estate tax strategy, and new home building education. All systems are deployed and tested internally before being offered externally, ensuring that each solution has been validated in live market conditions.

Proven Results Across Client Engagements

Create Clients reports that multiple clients have achieved significant revenue milestones using its systems, including eight businesses that have crossed seven figures within a single year. While outcomes vary depending on offer, market, and execution, these results reflect the agency's focus on measurable performance rather than theoretical strategy.

This operational model-building, testing, and refining systems within controlled environments-positions the agency as a practitioner rather than a purely advisory service provider.

Addressing Industry Skepticism Around AI

The introduction of AI into client acquisition workflows has been met with both interest and skepticism, particularly among service providers who rely heavily on personal branding and trust-based selling.

Peterson acknowledges these concerns, noting that early iterations of automation tools often failed to deliver meaningful engagement due to their generic and impersonal nature. The development of the AI DM Setter was shaped in response to these limitations, with a focus on replicating human nuance rather than replacing it.

The system's voice-training process-built from real conversations, tone guidelines, and objection frameworks-aims to ensure that interactions remain aligned with the brand's identity. As a result, prospects are able to move through meaningful conversations before any human intervention is required.

A Shift Toward Autonomous Acquisition Systems

The launch of the AI DM Setter represents an initial step in a broader vision for Create Clients: the development of fully autonomous client acquisition infrastructure for service businesses.

Future iterations are expected to expand beyond initial engagement and booking, incorporating follow-up sequences, re-engagement campaigns, and long-term lead nurturing-all managed through AI-driven systems. The objective is to enable businesses to operate with the efficiency of larger organizations without the need to scale internal teams at the same pace.

Building Trust Through Operational Depth

For many service business owners, the decision to adopt new marketing systems is influenced by past experiences-particularly with tools or agencies that failed to deliver on expectations. Create Clients positions itself in response to this landscape by emphasizing operational depth and first-hand implementation.

Having experienced the challenges associated with unreliable partnerships, Peterson has structured the agency around accountability and performance. Each system, process, and internal standard is designed to align with that principle, with an emphasis on delivering solutions that are both practical and verifiable.

About Create Clients

Create Clients is a marketing agency specializing in client acquisition systems and AI-powered sales automation for service-based businesses. Founded by Alec Peterson, the agency focuses on transforming inbound and outbound communication channels into structured pipelines that generate qualified opportunities at scale.

Learn More

Instagram: https://instagram.com/aalecpeterson

Website: https://createclients.com

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Source: Tedfuel