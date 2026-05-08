Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced that its founder and CEO, Chris Wallis, will be a featured speaker at KB4-CON 2026 on May 13. Wallis will headline the session titled AI, Exposure Management and the Future of Pentesting.

As CVE volumes surge and time-to-exploit windows shrink, Wallis's session will examine how AI is bridging the long-standing gap between traditional pentesting and automated vulnerability scanning. Wallis will discuss how the two disciplines are converging, how AI pentesting is impacting the exposure management lifecycle and share case studies that highlight the benefits and risks that come with AI-enabled security.

WHAT: AI, Exposure Management and the Future of Pentesting

WHO: Chris Wallis, founder and CEO, Intruder

WHEN: May 13, 2026; 5:00 PM-5:20 PM ET

WHERE: Orlando World Center Marriott Orlando, Florida

About Intruder

Intruder's exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying AI penetration testing, attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io.

FAQ

Why has AI become an important resource for pentesters?

Time to exploit has gone from months to hours, and annual or quarterly pentests can't keep up. AI pentesting provides the depth of a manual pentest on-demand, so security professionals can investigate, validate and understand risk with every release and every new finding.

What is the relationship between AI pentesting and vulnerability scanning?

Knowing a vulnerability exists is only the beginning. Understanding whether it's exploitable in your environment and what an attacker could actually do with it is what allows you to effectively prioritize your backlog. AI pentesting builds a picture of real-world consequences, not just theoretical risk.

What AI Pentesting solutions does Intruder offer?

Intruder recently introduced its first wave of AI pentesting capabilities. Intruder's current AI pentesting agents actively investigate vulnerability scanner findings using the same methods employed by human pentesters. Investigations are supported across a wide range of issue types including: injection issues, client-side attacks and information disclosure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260508468435/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Intruder

intruder@treblepr.com

Katie Anne Hayes