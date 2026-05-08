TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI AMIRON Alliance Launches AXINOD: A Sovereign AI Utility Platform Integrating Energy and High-Density Compute

New Infrastructure Initiative Targets Global "Inference Flip" with Initial Deployments in Kazakhstan and the United States

MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, and the AMIRON GROUP, a Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure partner, The TGI AMIRON Alliance, a strategic joint venture between TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC:TSPG) and the AMIRON GROUP, today announced the launch of AXINOD, a sovereign AI infrastructure platform engineered to integrate high-density compute, sustainable energy systems, and modular deployment capabilities for government and enterprise sectors. www.axinod.com

AXINOD addresses the critical global demand for secure, locally controlled AI infrastructure. The platform is designed to maintain data residency, enhance operational efficiency, and enable rapid scaling by aligning compute capacity with on-site energy resources-a necessity as the industry moves toward the "Inference Flip," where real-time AI execution outpaces model training in demand.

"TGI AMIRON Alliance is building the physical foundation for sovereign AI and industrial digitalization," said Samuel A. Epstein, CEO of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. "AXINOD provides our partners with a definitive pathway to deploy advanced compute infrastructure while maintaining total control over cost, location, and sovereign performance."

The alliance will initially focus on strategic project sites in Florida and Kazakhstan. The AXINOD architecture includes modular liquid-cooled pods, proprietary energy recovery systems, and a compliance-oriented framework designed for highly regulated environments.

"Our approach is to deliver infrastructure ready for immediate real-world deployment," said Daniel Brody, CIO of TGI. "AXINOD reflects our core thesis: that compute, energy, and logistics must be engineered as a unified utility to solve the bottlenecks of modern AI scaling."

The launch of AXINOD further advances the Alliance's Silk Way Industrial Sovereignty Initiative in Kazakhstan. This multi-phase project aims to establish a Tier IV data center ecosystem in the "Data Center Valley," leveraging Kazakhstan's regional power advantages to support large-scale digital capacity and beyound.

Core Platform Capabilities:

High-Density Compute:

Optimized hardware clusters for intensive AI inference and training workloads.

Modular Scaling:

Liquid-cooled 40-foot pods allowing for deployment in under 90 days.

Energy-Utility Integration:

Proprietary thermal recovery designs to maximize PUE / Power Usage Effectiveness and reduce operational overhead.

Sovereign Compliance:

Native geofencing and air-gapped security protocols for government and regulated users.

About TGI AMIRON Alliance

The TGI AMIRON Alliance is a strategic partnership focused on the convergence of sovereign AI, energy-integrated compute, and global industrial deployment. The alliance leverages TGI Solar Power Group's infrastructure expertise and AMIRON GROUP's regional development and systems integration capabilities to build the digital backbone of the new Silk Road.

About AMIRON GROUP

AMIRON GROUP is a Kazakhstan-based industrial partner specializing in large-scale hardware integration, software architecture, and infrastructure development for complex international projects.

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. (formerly XGC Corp) is a Canadian technology company building AI-powered ERP systems, blockchain-secured carbon registries, and supply chain sovereignty infrastructure. Its proprietary AXERP platform and SAIL (Silkway Axina Integrated Logistics) supply chain platform serves sovereign and government-grade deployments across Africa and Central Asia. Axina's Carbon Sovereignty mandate empowers national governments to own and control their digital and environmental assets at scale. For more information, visit www.axinagroup.com.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC:TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company. TGI is dedicated to the development of sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities, and autonomous execution platforms that support global economic resilience.

Media Contact:

Office of the CEO

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

Email: info@tgipower.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON operate. Management's beliefs and assumptions regarding future events are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the fact that the project is currently in the planning and development phase, changes in the regulatory environment in Kazakhstan, technological shifts in the AI hardware market, the ability to secure final sovereign energy agreements, and general economic conditions. TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Axina Group Inc.

info@axinagroup.com

www.axinagroup.com

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

info@TGIPOWER.com

www.TGIPOWER.com

info@axinod.com

www.axinod.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-amiron-alliance-launches-axinodtm-a-sovereign-ai-utility-platform-integratin-1165390