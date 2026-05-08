Newton Golf Company, Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on Newton Golf with a Buy-Emerging Rating and $3.00 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today initiated coverage on Newton Golf Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:NWTG) with a Buy-Emerging rating and a 12-month price target of $3.00.

The initiation report highlights NWTG's position as an innovative, technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer experiencing strong revenue growth, driven by increasing adoption of its premium golf shafts across professional tours and growing demand from retail and club fitting channels.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report:

Strong Revenue Growth Momentum:

NWTG generated FY:25 revenue of approximately $8.1 million, representing 136% year-over-year growth from FY:24 revenue of $3.4 million. Emerging Growth Research projects continued strong top-line growth, forecasting 46% revenue growth in FY:26 and 40% growth in FY:27.

Growing Professional Tour Adoption:

Newton Golf shafts are currently being used by more than 60 professional players across the PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA, and Korn Ferry Tours, more than doubling from approximately 30 professional players in 2024. The Company's Motion shafts have also become top-selling shaft products at major fitting distributor Club Champion.

Large and Growing Golf Participation Trends:

According to industry data cited in the report, golf participation in the United States continues to expand, with millions of new players entering the market since 2019. The broader golf equipment market is estimated at approximately $8.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to continue growing at a mid-single-digit annual rate over the coming years.

Technology-Driven Product Portfolio:

NWTG's product development strategy focuses on applying engineering principles and physics to improve golf performance. The Company's premium shaft and putter offerings are designed to enhance consistency, stability, and distance for golfers across multiple skill levels.

Path Toward Positive EBITDA:

While NWTG is currently EBITDA negative, Emerging Growth Research believes that continued revenue growth and disciplined expense management could position the Company to achieve positive EBITDA during the second half of FY:27.

For a copy of the full initiation report, please visit:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1165406/nwtg-initiation-emerging-growth-research-5826.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/nwtg/ (on the right side of the page when scrolling down)

About Newton Golf Company:

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:NWTG) is a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing premium golf shafts, putters, and related golf performance products. The Company distributes products through direct-to-consumer channels, professional club fitters, distributors, and golf retailers across the United States and select international markets.

About Emerging Growth Research:

Emerging Growth Research is an independent research and corporate access firm focused on identifying and analyzing emerging growth companies across multiple sectors. Emerging Growth Research provides institutional-quality equity research coverage and supports public companies through investor awareness initiatives and participation on the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, development plans, and financial projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

SOURCE: Newton Golf Company, Inc.

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