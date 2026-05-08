Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS). NUS reported revenue, adj NI, and adj EPS of $320.6M, $6.8M, and $0.14, respectively. This compares to our estimates of $329.7M, $7.7M, and $0.15, respectively. Revenue came in near the low end of guidance, while adjusted EPS remained within range as management continued investing behind Prysm iO and emerging markets while maintaining cost discipline. Core Nu Skin gross margin improved 20 bps y/y to 76.9%, while adjusted operating margin was 3.6% versus 6.4% last year. The more important takeaway was management's commentary that brand affiliate confidence improved and new sales leaders grew y/y exiting the quarter, suggesting early field stabilization as Prysm iO training and leader engagement scale.

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Key Takeaways:

Prysm iO remains the core commercialization catalyst. Nearly 2M scans across 30,000+ devices supports early adoption, while 5% y/y subscription volume growth suggests the platform is beginning to improve customer engagement and recurring revenue quality.

Field trends are showing early stabilization despite pressured headline KPIs. Sales leaders, paid affiliates, and customers declined 13%, 8%, and 14% y/y, respectively, but management cited improving brand affiliate confidence and y/y growth in new sales leaders exiting the quarter.

Guidance implies confidence in a 2H26 improvement cadence. NUS maintained FY26 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.35B-$1.50B and $0.80-$1.20, supported by broader Prysm iO adoption, India's planned year-end launch, and continued cost discipline.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.