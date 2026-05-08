Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Cortico, a leader in North American health-tech, has announced the launch of the Cortico Clinic Map, a national directory designed to solve the growing "discovery gap" in Canada's healthcare system. While the physician shortage remains a primary focus for policymakers, Cortico is addressing a secondary, critical crisis: the inability of patients to locate available care that already exists within their communities.





Cortico



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As a corporate social responsibility initiative, Cortico has built this system to be complimentary forever, for patients and their healthcare providers to use.

The tool provides a real-time, searchable map of walk-in clinics, family doctors, medical specialists, and allied health providers across every Canadian province. Unlike provincial waitlists, which often focus on long-term primary care attachments, the Cortico Clinic Map is optimized for immediate use. Patients can filter results by specialty, location, and whether a clinic is currently accepting new patients or offers online booking.

"We are seeing a massive mismatch between patient needs and clinic availability," says Clark Van Oyen, CEO and Co-Founder of Cortico. "Patients are defaulting to overburdened Emergency Rooms not because their condition requires a hospital, but because they have no reliable way to know which clinic down the street has an open appointment. We are closing that gap by making existing capacity visible to everyone."

The launch comes as healthcare systems face unprecedented strain. Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) indicates that approximately one in seven emergency department visits are for conditions that could be managed in a primary care setting-a figure that rises to one in four for children aged two to nine.

Addressing the "Discovery Gap"



While countries like the United Kingdom and Australia have implemented centralized systems for patient-to-clinic discovery, Canada has lacked a truly universal equivalent. The Cortico Clinic Map addresses this by allowing any Canadian clinic to claim and manage a complimentary listing, regardless of the software they use or their budget.

"Overcrowded ERs make the headlines, but the discovery gap also shows up in non-urgent care access," Van Oyen explains. "It's the parent who spends weeks trying to find an allergist for their child, or the newcomer to a province who can't find a way to refill a prescription. By making the system's hidden capacity visible, Cortico helps families get the continuous, routine care they deserve."

Key Features of the Cortico Clinic Map:

Comprehensive Directory: Search across dozens of specialties, including pediatrics, cardiology, psychiatry, and physiotherapy.

Search across dozens of specialties, including pediatrics, cardiology, psychiatry, and physiotherapy. Live Capacity Indicators: Filter by clinics currently accepting new patients or offering same-day walk-in availability. Whenever possible Cortico updates this information in realtime.

Filter by clinics currently accepting new patients or offering same-day walk-in availability. Whenever possible Cortico updates this information in realtime. Universal Provider Access: A complimentary resource for all Canadian clinics to manage their own information, ensuring the most accurate data for patients.

The Cortico Clinic Map is live and available to the public at cortico.health/clinics.

About Cortico

Founded in 2015, Cortico provides patient engagement and healthcare workflow automation for over 600 clinics and thousands of providers across North America. Specializing in deep EMR integrations, Cortico's mission is to modernize clinical operations through secure, autonomous workflows that improve both provider well-being and patient access. Website: cortico.health

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296047

Source: PRNews OU