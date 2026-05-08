Health Business Growth Collective Announces the Final Mindshare Summit, Marks Evolution Toward a More Personalized, On-the-Ground Experience

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / After more than a decade of bringing together the world's most forward-thinking health practitioners and entrepreneurs, the Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC) has announced that after 14+ years, their 2026 Mindshare Summit will be the final live event.

Since its inception, this groundbreaking live event has grown from a small circle of practitioners into a global movement rooted in collaboration, transformation, and a shared mission to redefine healthcare.

For thousands of attendees, this has become more than an event. It's been:

A place to connect with like-minded leaders

A space to gain clarity, strategy, and momentum

A community where lifelong partnerships and movements were born

A Strategic Evolution - Not a Goodbye

"This is not the end of our community. It's an expansion of how we serve it. It's about meeting our people where THEY are, instead of where we are, literally" ~ Tim Organ, CEO.

As HBGC continues to grow its mission of transforming healthcare through empowered practitioners and health business owners, it's shifting away from a once-a-year live-event model toward more personalized, immersive, and localized experiences. This means evolving to meet practitioners where they are - physically, professionally, and in their stage of business growth.

This leaves room for more tailored experiences to support practitioners in real-time and expand community connection via local activations, immersion days, and on-the-ground collaboration.

One Final Gathering: Mindshare Summit 2026

Before stepping into the next era, HBGC is bringing the community together for a last Mindshare Summit, held at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, September 24-27, 2026.

With over 50+ visionary speakers and hundreds of attendees, the event will be a celebration of how far the community has come - and where it's going next.

"This isn't just another event - it's the last time this community will gather in this way." ~ JJ Virgin

About Health Business Growth Collective

The Health Business Growth Collective is a mission-driven organization dedicated to helping health practitioners build scalable, impactful businesses while honoring their purpose. Through structured programs, community, and transformational experiences, HBGC supports practitioners in creating sustainable practices that change lives - and the future of healthcare. Tickets for the final Mindshare Summit are now available.

This is your opportunity to be part of the closing chapter of an iconic event - and the opening chapter of what comes next. Secure your spot and join us for the final Mindshare Summit experience.

Contact:

Health Business Growth Collective

info@thehbgc.com

(813)212-7554

SOURCE: Health Business Growth Collective

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/health-business-growth-collective-announces-the-final-mindshare-1165327