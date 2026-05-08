Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Searchlogic, an Experience-Based Marketing (XBM) advisory firm that connects brand, investment, and intent into an architecture that drives profitable revenue growth, announces its partnership with Cupcake Babies, the European award-winning baby bath brand recognized as "Best Baby Tub 2025". The collaboration positions Searchlogic as the exclusive U.S. growth partner for the brand's May 2026 American market entry, architecting a unified Customer-Based Experience (CuBX) Growth System that connects brand strategy, investment, and customer intent across all touchpoints.





Cupcake Babies Bathtub



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The partnership represents a strategic shift from traditional marketing vendor relationships to integrated experience architecture. Searchlogic will coordinate all customer touchpoints including search, content, paid media, social platforms (Google, YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Nextdoor), and retention as a single unified system where every investment compounds rather than competes.

"We don't build campaigns for Cupcake Babies, we're building the experience architecture that earns trust before an American parent ever adds to cart. Every signal, every channel, every touchpoint is intentional and connected," said Billy Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of Searchlogic.

Cupcake Babies was created by founder Alexandra Kerckhof following her own C-section recovery, when she needed a baby bath solution that allowed her to bathe her newborn in the kitchen sink without bending over. Designed to scale and grow as baby transitions into toddlerhood, the product has earned recognition across European hospitals and pediatric care facilities for its thoughtful design and clinical credibility.

Searchlogic brings over a decade of expertise in transforming how agencies and clients collaborate, moving beyond fragmented tactics toward comprehensive strategic architecture. The firm's approach aligns advertising resources with audience needs to drive measurable revenue growth.

About Searchlogic

Searchlogic is an Austin, Texas-based Experience-Based Marketing (XBM) advisory firm. Searchlogic's mission is to help organizations steward their audience experiences, connecting brand, investment, and intent into an architecture that drives profitable revenue growth and measurable value.

About Cupcake Babies

Cupcake Babies is a European baby bath brand and hospital favorite, recognized as "Best Baby Bath Tub 2025". Alexandra Kerckhof, the brand combines clinical credibility with human-centered design to serve parents during critical early care moments.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC