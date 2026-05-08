ERP Advisors Group: An Insider's Look into How AI is Disrupting the Enterprise Software Industry

ERP Advisors Group interviews industry leaders to examine the evolving role of AI-based software and how emerging solutions will either benefit businesses or be a detriment.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / The world of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software has not been shaken so deeply by innovation since the emergence of the cloud. To explore the ramifications of these changes, ERP Advisors Group recently interviewed key industry experts at emerging "AI-native" software vendors, Rillet and Campfire, for their "Leaders in ERP" podcast series. They discussed AI's impact on business software, how "AI-native" vendors are addressing major data security concerns, and how incumbent software vendors are being forced to adapt to this new AI era.

ERP software has been around for more than 60 years; surprisingly, the concept of automating business processes using AI and machine learning is decades-old as well. Many of the products currently dominating the market have undergone various updates, facelifts, and migrations onto the cloud, but are ultimately built on top of decades old architecture. The CEO of Rillet Nicolas Kopp points out, "There was a bit of complacency, I think, between some of the bookkeeping platforms [...] and the mid-market systems." For a long time, businesses had few alternatives to traditional ERP, but now, we are starting to see different approaches that provide options to customers.

At the core, ERP solutions still have the same purpose and basic architecture. They are built on centralized databases to integrate data from various departments and automate workflows to support essential business processes. However, AI leverages more advanced technology to further automate tasks that previously took weeks or even months to complete, like Financial Close, Planning and Budgeting. The ability of large language models (LLMs) to retrieve, interpret, and display data from across the enterprise has been a core benefit of AI, especially within the AI-based models.

Kopp discussed the importance of product development, stating that, "Getting this right will mean foundational change for a whole profession...and I think we will have a profound impact in the next five to ten years." Incumbent ERP vendors echo the same sentiment, but their approach for currently available products is different, layering AI engines on top of their existing products rather than redesigning from the ground up.

Campfire CEO, John Glasgow was frustrated interacting with traditional ERP models, and asserts that AI is capable of, "taking a lot of the manual workflows [away from] rules-based systems." Involving AI from the start has a significant impact on training and personalizing the system for the business's unique needs. It simplifies data analysis to lead businesses towards greater decision-making.

That "freedom," however, can also come with drawbacks. Most emerging AI-based ERP vendors are primarily focused on core financials and a narrower scope of operations compared to traditional ERP products which have matured over decades with industry-specific functionality. Kopp's reference to a timeline of "five to ten years", however, may give some indication for what is available now. The market may need to temper its expectations as the newer vendors catch up in areas such as warehouse management, project management, field services, manufacturing execution, etc.

To counter this concern, optimists point out that growing businesses will theoretically benefit from AI-based models that offer greater flexibility and system customization, and AI will help them accelerate the process. Glasgow emphasizes, "[Campfire] had to rethink every process, truly, in an AI native way, with this new, very powerful technology that was not available when the prior systems were built from scratch."

Additionally, the promise of greater productivity often causes data security to be overlooked. While widespread access to external sources may appeal to businesses looking for deeper insights and research-based decisions, it may also leave a system vulnerable to cyberattacks when your ERP is connected to external, less regulated applications. Glasgow has addressed the fear through Campfire's approach of, "AI with control, with 'control' being the key word. Accounting and Finance team don't want AI running wild on their general ledger. So, with those controls, it acts more like a new member of your team." Each system is unique and will spark discussion when going through a potential selection.

For more information on how enterprise software vendors are utilizing AI, see the resources below:

Interview with Nicholas Kopp, CEO of Rillet: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog/leaders-in-erp-nicolas-kopp-ceo-rillet

Interview with the John Glasgow, CEO of Campfire: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog/leaders-in-erp-john-glasgow-ceo-and-cfo-campfire

AI Strategies Across the ERP Market: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog/ai-strategies-across-the-erp-market

More episodes of the Leaders in ERP Podcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

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Media Contact Information:

Elizabeth Jones

info@erpadvisorsgroup.com

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/an-insiders-look-into-how-ai-is-disrupting-the-enterprise-softwa-1165401