Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that, in order to enhance accessibility and provide shareholders and other interested parties with a broader opportunity to attend and participate at its annual general meeting and investor information session, the Company will: (i) hold its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format; and (ii) immediately following the annual general meeting, it will hold a virtual live question and answer session.

Change to Annual General Meeting

To notify shareholders of the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual only meeting, the Company has prepared an addendum to its management information circular describing the change and explaining how shareholders may access and participate at the virtual meeting. This addendum was printed and mailed to shareholders who received a printed copy of the Company's notice of annual general meeting and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tiny.com.

Registered shareholders who held shares as at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 15, 2026 and duly appointed proxyholders, will be able to attend and participate at the meeting by accessing the following link: meetnow.global/M5RDH2Y and entering their Control Number or Invitation Code before the start of the meeting. At the meeting, registered and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate, ask questions and vote at the meeting.

Non-registered shareholders will have the ability to appoint themselves as proxyholders prior to the meeting and to attend and vote; however, non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders, will only be able to attend the annual general meeting segment as guests.

The Company also printed and mailed a revised form of proxy to shareholders who received a printed copy of the Company's notice of annual general meeting. A copy is also available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tiny.com. The revised form of proxy contains information regarding how shareholders may access the virtual meeting. Shareholders who have submitted their proxies pursuant to the previous form of proxy will not need to resubmit their proxies.

Virtual Q&A Session

To provide all shareholders and other interested parties with an opportunity to ask questions, immediately following the formal portion of the meeting, the Company will host a live question and answer session via zoom.

Additional details regarding the question and answer session, including instructions on how shareholders and other interested parties can access the session, will be provided in a subsequent news release in the days immediately prior to the meeting.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296753

Source: Tiny Ltd.