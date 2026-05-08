San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Americas Cardroom today announced the return of its Online Super Series, a two-week online poker tournament schedule running from May 11 to May 25, 2026, across 171 events.





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The May Online Super Series schedule includes a range of tournament formats and buy-in levels designed to accommodate players across different experience levels and bankrolls. The series is structured without Friday or Saturday events, with tournaments scheduled on the remaining days. This format is intended to give participants additional time between sessions and to space out marquee events throughout the two-week run.

The schedule includes two Main Events, an additional headline tournament with a lower buy-in, and a Sunday feature event scheduled for May 24. Each of these events is positioned as a centerpiece of the series, with structures intended to support deep-stack play and extended tournament progressions.

The series also features a multi-flight tournament, with Day 1 flights running throughout the series and Day 2 taking place on Monday, May 25. The multi-flight format allows players to enter on different starting days and combine surviving stacks into a single Day 2 field.

Mystery Bounty multi-flight events are also part of the schedule. Flights for the Mystery Bounty events began on April 26, with final days scheduled during the series. Mystery Bounty tournaments combine traditional progressive payouts with randomized bounty rewards awarded for player eliminations during designated stages of the event.

In addition to the tournament schedule, Americas Cardroom will run a separate Online Super Series leaderboard competition, with prizes awarded based on player performance across eligible events. The leaderboard runs concurrently with the tournament schedule and tracks results throughout the two weeks.

"The Online Super Series gives players a full tournament schedule with multiple formats, entry options, and guaranteed prize pools over a defined two-week period," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Pro. "This May edition includes multiple tournament formats and entry options, with no series events scheduled on Fridays or Saturdays."

Full schedule details, registration information, and event structures are available on the Americas Cardroom website. Players are responsible for reviewing all applicable terms, eligibility requirements, and local regulations before participating.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is an online poker platform on the Winning Poker Network. Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom has operated under its current brand since joining the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The platform offers online poker tournaments and cash games to eligible players.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA