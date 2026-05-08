Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Legendary Gaming Entrepreneur Invests in Greenlite Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GRNL) today announced that legendary gaming entrepreneur Lyle Berman is investing in the company, bringing decades of industry-defining experience to support its next phase of growth.

Lyle Berman is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in modern gaming. As CEO of Grand Casinos, he helped pioneer large-scale casino development, including one of the first "Vegas-style" mega casinos on tribal lands-an innovation that reshaped the U.S. gaming landscape.

He later led the development of the iconic Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas, further cementing his reputation for building destination entertainment experiences.

Beyond gaming, Berman co-founded the globally recognized Rainforest Cafe, helping introduce immersive, themed dining to mainstream audiences.

His most impactful achievement came as co-founder of the World Poker Tour (WPT), which revolutionized poker by introducing hole-card cameras. This innovation allowed audiences to see players' hidden cards, transforming poker into a global spectator sport and sparking a boom in that expanded the game from a niche casino activity into a worldwide phenomenon.

Now, Berman is investing in Greenlite Ventures, citing the massive opportunity in online gaming and digital platforms. "The future of gaming is online, scalable, and global," said Berman. "Greenlite Ventures understands where the industry is going and is building for that future."

Greenlite Ventures is developing next-generation digital gaming platforms designed to capture the growing shift toward online and technology-driven entertainment. "Having Lyle Berman's support is a major validation of our vision," said the company's CEO. "He has consistently been ahead of the curve in gaming innovation, and we're excited to have him alongside us as we scale."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For more information contact Investor relations at ir@greenliteventures.com.

For information about Greenlite Ventures, contact our media department at: ir@greenliteventures.com

Website: https://greenliteventures.com/

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

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