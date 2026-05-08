MBA Search Fund Alliance Launches Verified Searcher Community, Expands Independent Service Provider Rankings

Independent community supporting MBA students and searchers expands rankings beyond investors to cover law firms, due diligence providers, and brokers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / The MBA Search Fund Alliance, an independent community supporting MBA students and searchers entering the search fund and lower middle market private equity ecosystems, today announced the launch of a verified WhatsApp group for members and the expansion of its independent rankings program to cover law firms, due diligence providers, brokers, and other service providers searchers depend on.

The Alliance's inaugural investor rankings drew 233 participants across major MBA programs and active search funds, with engagement from faculty at top business schools and ETA (Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition) clubs. More than 30 terminated or litigated former CEOs from the search fund ecosystem also engaged with the Alliance during its first year.

"For decades, the search fund and lower middle market PE ecosystems have operated with significant information asymmetry between investors and searchers," said Kevin Hong, founder of the MBA Search Fund Alliance. "The Alliance exists to close that gap by giving MBA students and searchers access to the same kind of due diligence infrastructure that capital partners have long had. Transparency benefits everyone, including the investors and service providers who operate ethically."

The new WhatsApp group will be available exclusively to verified MBA students, recent graduates, and active searchers. Membership verification is designed to preserve community integrity and allow members to share experiences with capital partners and service providers candidly.

The expanded rankings program will begin later in 2026, and will cover the full spectrum of professional service providers searchers engage during the search, transaction, and post-acquisition phases. Rankings are based on direct member experience and are not influenced by financial relationships with the firms being rated.

MBA students, searchers, faculty, and ecosystem partners interested in joining or supporting the Alliance can visit mbasearchfundalliance.org.

About the MBA Search Fund Alliance

The MBA Search Fund Alliance is an independent community supporting MBA students, recent graduates, and active searchers entering the search fund and lower middle market private equity ecosystems. The Alliance produces independent rankings of investors, law firms, due diligence providers, and other service providers based on member experience, with the aim of protecting newly minted MBAs and aspiring searchers from predatory practices in the industry.

Media Contact

Gabriele Peyrano

+1-708-490-8287

Media Associate, MBA Search Fund Alliance

SOURCE: MBA Search Fund Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mba-search-fund-alliance-launches-verified-searcher-community-expand-1165301