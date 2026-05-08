Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Advances Defense-Grade Secure Communications Platform

Sekur Establishes Foothold in Defense, Intelligence & Special Operations Communications - Deploys SekurVoice for CUI-Compliant Encrypted Voice, and Attends SOF Week 2026 to Engage SOCOM and Defense Contractor Ecosystem

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami-based Swiss-hosted defense communications and cybersecurity company purpose-built for defense, intelligence community, government, and enterprise clients, and wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following updates on its recent activities:

The Company has been working to embed Sekur as a mission-critical communications provider across the Defense, Intelligence, and Military sectors through its newly appointed Strategic and Special Advisors - seasoned veterans of the U.S. defense and intelligence community - to establish Sekur as the go-to platform for defense-grade operational communications and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) protection. Initial engagement with defense and intelligence community stakeholders has been strongly positive, with multiple qualification conversations underway that the Company anticipates converting to contracted deployments.

Update on Sekur Encrypted Voice CUI Communications - SekurVoice

The Company is pleased to announce that it is in the final BETA testing phase of SekurVoice - a fully integrated, defense-ready communications suite combining CUI-compliant encrypted voice, secure email, hardened messaging, and VPN into a single operator platform. The first roll out will be called SekurVoice and is expected to be available for sale in early June, with video capabilities and video conferencing available by July 2026.

To date, Sekur has received several requests for SekurVoice and plans to roll out the first accounts in the first week of June. The Company projects deployment of no fewer than 1,000 SekurVoice operator accounts in the next 12 - 18 months, driven by existing reservations from defense partners, resellers, and government channel partners. SekurVoice plans begin at US$3,500/year and include a Sekur-provisioned privacy eSIM data card - purpose-configured for operational security and carrier-independent deployment in the field.

Attendance of SOF Week Annual Conference for the Global special Operations Forces Community

The Company is pleased to announce that its senior executives and defense-sector strategic advisors will be deployed to SOF Week Annual Conference in Tampa May 18 to 21 2026. During the conference, Sekur will conduct live capability demonstrations of its full defense communications suite - including SekurVoice, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN - targeting procurement decision-makers, SOCOM leadership and acquisition officers across U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) and partner nation defense components represented at the conference. Additionally, the Company anticipates announcing multiple defense-sector partnerships and channel agreements in the months ahead, emanating from the conference attendance. The Company is presently in final negotiations on at least one strategic teaming agreement with a prime defense contractor and will make an announcement once everything has been signed, no later than May 25th.

Sekur's Core Defense & Government Communications Solutions



Sekur delivers mission-critical secure communications engineered for operation within and outside the Sekur network, bypassing traditional telecommunications infrastructure and eliminating exposure to interception, signals exploitation, phone record compromise, and network surveillance. No Sekur solution data mines or location tracks its operators. All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source code - purpose-built for defense, intelligence community, and federal agency operational environments. Government and defense deployments are supported by on-premises infrastructure options for full data sovereignty and operational control.

SekurMail - Secure Command & Operational Email

A defense-grade encrypted email platform engineered for personnel operating at the command level across military, federal agency, and intelligence community environments. Built on proprietary architecture with zero Big Tech dependencies and no metadata tracking, SekurMail ensures that mission-sensitive communications remain strictly compartmented between sender and recipient. Operational capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure transmission to non-Sekur personnel without exposing operator identities or message content; full message delivery control and audit capability; encrypted file transfer; custom domain support for organizational integration; and active countermeasures against phishing, social engineering, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks targeting command and administrative networks.

SekurMessenger - Field-Ready Secure Messaging & Collaboration

A hardened, field-deployable secure messaging platform providing end-to-end encrypted text, file transfer, voice recordings, and collaboration capabilities for personnel operating in sensitive, denied, or contested environments. Features include self-destructing messages for operational security, encrypted file transfers, and compliance-grade archiving for after-action and audit requirements. Cross-network secure communications with non-Sekur personnel are supported via Chat-by-Invite - enabling secure coordination with external mission partners without network compromise. Each operator is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity vetting and contact authentication, with no phone number required - preserving personnel anonymity and OPSEC integrity across all operational environments.

SekurVPN - Defense-Grade Network Security & Identity Protection

A military-standard Virtual Private Network leveraging proprietary HeliX encryption technology, engineered to provide secure internet access, identity obfuscation, and traffic protection for personnel operating in sensitive, forward-deployed, or hostile environments. SekurVPN maintains zero data logging, ensuring no operator activity record exists that could be exploited through legal process, network compromise, or adversarial collection. Purpose-built for use cases where standard commercial VPN solutions present unacceptable counterintelligence and operational security risk.

SekurRelay - Command-Level Secure Email Integration

An enterprise-grade secure email relay solution that enables domain splitting - allowing organizations to establish secure communications at the command, executive, or senior staff level without requiring full organizational migration or infrastructure overhaul. SekurRelay eliminates one of the most significant barriers to large-scale defense and government deployment, enabling phased adoption that protects the highest-value personnel and communications immediately while broader organizational implementation proceeds. Designed for defense contractors, federal agencies, and IC components requiring rapid, low-friction elevation of communications security at the command tier.

SekurVoice - Encrypted Voice & Video for Sensitive Operations

A fully encrypted voice and video communications platform engineered on proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture, purpose-built to defeat telecom network tracing, resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion, and support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling requirements. SekurVoice is designed for personnel conducting sensitive, covert, or classified-adjacent communications where standard carrier-based voice and video platforms present unacceptable interception and exploitation risk. Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or SekurSend email ensures controlled operator access and eliminates unsolicited contact vectors. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for operational vetting and identity management, with no phone number required - preserving personnel anonymity across all voice and video operations.

Shares and Stock Options Issuance

The Company also wish to announce that it has issued 11,625,000 options to consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of 24 months at a price of $0.14 CAD (USD 0.10). The company also issued 4,398,728 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of 48 months at a price of $0.14 CAD (USD 0.10). The Company issued 6,147,999 shares to consultants of the Company.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted defense communications and cybersecurity company delivering mission-critical secure communications solutions to military, intelligence community, government, and enterprise clients. Engineered on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source code, Sekur's platform - comprising SekurMail, SekurMessenger, SekurVPN, SekurVoice, and SekurRelay - provides end-to-end encrypted communications supporting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling requirements, OPSEC-grade identity protection, and full data sovereignty through on-premises infrastructure options. Grounded in Swiss privacy law and purpose-built for the operational demands of defense, federal agency, and intelligence community environments, Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-advances-defense-grade-secure-communications-p-1165512