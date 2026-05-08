MMJ International Holdings: EU Regulators Say Charlotte's Web Hemp CBD Safety "Cannot Be Established" - So Why Is It Entering Medicare?

"As a Federal Lawsuit Challenges the CMS Cannabinoid Program, Questions Mount Over Safety Standards, Scientific Validation, and Patient Protections" stated Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings.
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / A growing conflict between international scientific findings and U.S. healthcare policy is raising urgent questions about whether Medicare beneficiaries are being exposed to cannabinoid products that have not been proven safe.
In March 2026, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a formal scientific rejection of Charlottes Web hemp product submission concluding that the safety of a carbon dioxide extract derived from Cannabis sativa L. - including products associated with leading U.S. brands - "cannot be established."
That conclusion was not based on politics. It was based on data.
According to EFSA, critical gaps included:
Significant portions of the product remaining uncharacterized
Lack of reliable toxicological studies on the actual material
Absence of human clinical data
Unknown allergenicity and long-term safety profile
The agency's bottom line was clear:
The safety of the product could not be determined.
Meanwhile in the United States
At nearly the same time, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive (BEI) program.
The initiative allows participating healthcare providers to discuss and furnish certain hemp, marijuana derived cannabinoid products to Medicare beneficiaries under Innovation Center authority.
Unlike traditional drug pathways, the BEI program does not require approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
That distinction is central to a federal lawsuit now pending:
Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), et al. v. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., et al.
Case No. 1:26-cv-01081 (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)
The Scientific Gap
Under the FDA framework, products intended for therapeutic use typically undergo:
Controlled clinical trials
Dose standardization
Safety and toxicology evaluation
Manufacturing and stability validation
The BEI program operates outside that structure.
While CMS has described the initiative as an innovation model, critics argue it effectively introduces products into federally funded care environments before those scientific benchmarks are met.
Why This Matters for Seniors
Medicare beneficiaries represent one of the most medically complex populations in the healthcare system.
Many patients:
Take multiple medications (polypharmacy)
Have chronic conditions
Are more vulnerable to drug interactions
Cannabinoid compounds, including THC, are known to interact with metabolic pathways such as CYP450 enzymes, which are involved in processing many common medications.
Without controlled studies in this population, the full safety profile remains uncertain.
Rapid Supply Chain Expansion
At the same time the program launched, several companies publicly announced positioning within the emerging healthcare supply chain:
Charlotte's Web highlighted alignment with CMS guidance
Cornbread Hemp announced institutional distribution through a national group purchasing organization
These developments signal rapid commercialization of a category that has not undergone FDA drug approval review.
A Regulatory Tension
The situation creates a notable contradiction:
International regulators say safety cannot be established
The FDA has not approved these products as medicines
Yet a federal healthcare program is enabling access within Medicare-linked systems
That tension is now at the center of federal litigation.
What the Court Will Decide
In SAM v. Kennedy (1:26-cv-01081), the court is evaluating whether CMS exceeded its statutory authority by introducing cannabinoid furnishing pathways without:
Formal rulemaking
Public notice and comment
FDA validation standards
A ruling is expected to determine whether the program:
Proceeds as implemented
Is narrowed or modified
Or is halted pending further review
The Core Question
This debate ultimately comes down to a fundamental issue in healthcare policy:
Should access to therapeutic products come before scientific validation-
or should science remain the gatekeeper?
Closing Perspective
The EFSA conclusion does not ban CBD products.
But it does highlight a critical reality:
The scientific evidence needed to establish safety is still incomplete.
As federal policy evolves, the question is not whether innovation should occur-
but whether it should occur before the science is fully understood,
particularly for the nation's most vulnerable patients.
CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583
SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/eu-regulators-say-charlottes-web-hemp-cbd-safety-%22cannot-be-establish-1165523