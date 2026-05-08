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WKN: A2QQHD | ISIN: CA83615X4075 | Ticker-Symbol: S4O0
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 21:55
9,150 Euro
-9,41 % -0,950
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2026 23:26 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Source Energy Services Ltd.: Source Energy Services Reports 2026 AGM Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / (TSX:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. ("Source" or the "Company") reports results from its annual meeting shareholder held May 8, 2026.

2026 AGM Voting Results

Election of Directors

All of the proposed nominees were elected to Source's board of directors (the "Board") by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes for (percentage)

Withheld (percentage)

Chris Johnson

99.353

0.647

Jeff Belford

99.353

0.647

Scott Melbourn

99.911

0.089

Steven Sharpe

98.813

1.187

Shareholder Approval of Other Matters

Shareholders also voted at the Meeting to approve each of the other resolutions described in Source's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular, dated February 26, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), as follows: (i) the ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at four (4) was approved by 73.920% of the votes cast by Shareholders; (ii) the ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company was approved by 99.988% of the votes cast by Shareholders.

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source Energy Services is a company that focuses on the integrated production and distribution of frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by Source. Source provides its customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin and Peace River mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its "last mile" logistics capabilities, including its trucking operations, and Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source's full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics platform to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit www.sourceenergyservices.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott Melbourn
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 262-1312
investorrelations@sourceenergyservices.com

Derren Newell
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 262-1312
investorrelations@sourceenergyservices.com

SOURCE: Source Energy Services Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/source-energy-services-reports-2026-agm-results-1165507

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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