Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) ("Austin" or the "Company") announces that its 2025 Annual Disclosure Documents, including its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 and Annual Report on Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2025 were filed on March 26, 2026. The Company advises that its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

About Austin Gold Corp.

Austin is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States.

Austin has two projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) gold trend in Humboldt County and the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 34.8 mi2 (90.1 km2) of unpatented lode mining claims and private property. In Oregon, the Stockade Mountain Project consists of approximately 10.5 mi2 (27.22 km2) of unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Lone Mountain Project, the Stockade Mountain Project, and the Kelly Creek Project, including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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Source: Austin Gold Corp.