American DeepTech Commends Historic Release of UAP Files, Highlighting a New Era of Data Transparency and Innovation; from Apollo to Artemis

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / American DeepTech, an investment firm focused on next-generation infrastructure, applauds today's historic release of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files by the President and the Department of War. This unprecedented government push for transparency aligns with American DeepTech's mission to drive forward technological commercialization and expand our understanding of advanced aerospace, energy, advanced materials, biomedicine and physical phenomena.

The administration's dedication to public disclosure is a decisive step toward unlocking new technological frontiers. By empowering the American people, the scientific community, and private industry with a comprehensive breadth of data, the government is providing the essential foundation required to drive meaningful scientific and commercial progress.

"The government's push for transparency is a powerful catalyst for innovation," said Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, Founder of American DeepTech. "We have always maintained that understanding these occurrences requires access to a vast breadth of data, rather than elevating any specific subset. By making these records public, the administration is enabling the private sector to rigorously analyze the so-called 'Five Observables' that mark UAP advanced performance, and accelerate the development of technologies that can redefine our future."

The government's new UAP file release website has invited further engagement from the American people and contributions to characterizing anomalous phenomena sharing they welcome, "the application of private-sector analysis, information and expertise... Under this Administration, we will pursue the truth and share our findings with the American people." - https://www.war.gov/ufo/

American DeepTech's leaders have documented a consistent, ongoing pattern of observing and supporting development of technologies aligned or adjacent to anomalous phenomena. Members of the team were previously active in government disclosure of UAP related and inspired technology while in their roles leading the US Space Economy interagency. Team members from the firm have engaged with UAP research and other advanced tech both across the United States and around the world, including obtaining footage similar to that released by the government. This sustained engagement reinforces the firm's thesis that the rigorous analysis of UAP-derived principles-specifically the mechanics underlying anti-gravity lift, instantaneous acceleration, hypersonic velocities without signatures, low observability, and trans-medium travel-will yield critical commercial advancements.

"The release of data and unresolved UAP, heightens a willingness to engage and iterate. Moving beyond stigma to rapid iteration. It's now more important to iterate and race ahead than to hold back and be "right". Some things will likely remain anomalous, others will be explainable, advanced tech or other phenomena, that is all part of the process. People often disagree on UAP footage, which we find is normal any time there is advanced technologies with disruptive insights. We believe this is exactly where more information should be shared, regardless of final resolution, anomalous or not." Brady-Estevez shared, while acknowledging there are limitations in ability to quickly characterize footage without making data more broadly available, something challenged in the past by stigma.

Today's US government led declassification and transparency accelerates American DeepTech's active focus on supporting innovators building solutions. There is now a clear openness to UAP derived and inspired advances which have potential for benefit across several high-impact applications:

Next-Generation Propulsion: Translating the mechanics of sudden acceleration and advanced lift observed in UAP into revolutionary commercial aerospace, defense, and terrestrial transit systems.

Microgravity, Biotech, and Health: Leveraging the extreme environments in which these phenomena frequently operate. As the cis-lunar economy expands, understanding these operational environments will pioneer breakthroughs in microgravity manufacturing, advanced pharmaceutical development, and resilient human health systems for deep space.

Advanced Materials & Metamaterials: Developing novel composites and semiconductors capable of withstanding extraordinary stressors, drawing direct inspiration from the trans-medium capabilities and extreme velocity tolerances demonstrated in the newly released files.

Artificial Intelligence & Quantum Computing: Deploying quantum infrastructure and advanced AI models to process the vast influx of declassified sensor data, mapping low-observability metrics, and modeling entirely new paradigms in physics and to building digital twins of off planetary environments.

Next-Generation Sensor Arrays: Upgrading civilian and military diagnostic infrastructure to better track, measure, and commercialize anomalous physical data and improve areas from space situational awareness to orbital debris tracking.

The firm looks forward to the continued, rolling release of files and remains committed to partnering with scientific and business leaders to capitalize on this extraordinary moment in technological and human history. As Americans we appreciate the values of transparency, and rights of freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of the press that fortifies the environment for further sharing of information.

ABOUT AMERICAN DEEPTECH:

American DeepTech is a deep technology, AI and infrastructure investment firm dedicated to scaling frontier technologies into foundational global assets. Bridging the gap between early-stage innovation and commercial infrastructure, the firm targets high-impact sectors including artificial intelligence, space technology, advanced energy, quantum and biotech. The American DeepTech leadership team brings decades of prior institutional experience, having previously backed and built companies from the ground up that have reached tens of billions of dollars in total valuation. Members of the team have also provided strategic guidance and advanced scientific leadership and to some of the world's most complex and valuable infrastructure, including the International Space Station and enterprise platforms operating at the trillion-dollar market scale. Members of the team have also at prior institutions played key roles with leading space portfolios at the National Science Foundation (Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez), NASA (Larry Forsley), the US Space Force (Dr. David Beck), and the International Space Station (Dr. Donna Roberts).

Media Contact: Press Office American DeepTech; rick@deeptech1.com; deeptech1.com.

Image Credit: American DeepTech Photographer T.E.S. (image taken from commercial fishing vessel within the hour prior to the Artemis II splash down).

Image Credit: image available on the Department of War website, referencing Apollo 17 Mission to the Moon with triangular formation. Image accessed 5/8/2026. https://www.war.gov/ufo/

Image Credit: American DeepTech Photographer T.E.S. Image from 4/10/2026 Artemis II splash down, taken from a commercial fishing vessel.

Image Credit: American DeepTech Photographer T.E.S. Zoomed in Image from image above, the 4/10/2026 Artemis II splash down, taken from a commercial fishing vessel.

SOURCE: American DeepTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/american-deeptech-commends-historic-release-of-uap-files-highlighting-a-new-e-1165510