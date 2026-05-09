Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF) (the "Company" or "ONGold") announces that Gregory Duras is no longer serving as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective May 7, 2026.

The Company has appointed Soo-Whan Kim, previously its Corporate Controller, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective May 8, 2026. In this role, Mr. Kim will continue to lead the Company's financial reporting and accounting functions, ensuring continuity as ONGold advances its strategic initiatives.

Mr. Kim is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has held senior finance roles including Controller and Corporate Controller positions and has served as the chief financial officer of other public companies.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold-Tungsten Project, TPK Gold Project, Domain Gold Project and October Gold Project. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

ONGold Resources Ltd. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected continuity of the Company's financial reporting and accounting functions following the CFO transition. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain continuity of its finance and reporting functions and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296795

Source: ONGold Resources Ltd.