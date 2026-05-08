ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspire Brands, Inc. ("Inspire Brands") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Inspire Brands expects to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its existing term loan facility and pay offering fees and expenses. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.ContactsShannan Siemens, Chief Communications OfficerPress@InspireBrands.com

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