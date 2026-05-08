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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 20:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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HyOrc Corporation: HyOrc Disrupts Methanol Market with €350/Tonne Production Economics; Featured in Dow Jones' OPIS Global Report

HOUSTON, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced that its commercial development strategy and projected production economics were featured in the April-2026 OPIS Global Methanol Report (Issue 373) by Dow Jones

Dominating the Marine Fuel Transition

Methanol has emerged as the premier decarbonization fuel for the global shipping industry. As ship owners face aggressive carbon-mandates that diesel cannot meet, methanol provides a "technology-ready" pathway. Unlike alternative energy carriers requiring trillions in new infrastructure, methanol leverages existing global handling-systems, positioning HyOrc's modular production at the center of a massive industrial transition.

Validated Economics and Internal Power Recovery

HyOrc has confirmed a targeted Levelized Cost of Methanol of €350 per tonne, a profile achieved through a "dual-economics" model where revenue from waste diversion offsets production costs.

Profitability is further enhanced by HyOrc's integrated energy strategy: the facility utilizes a portion of the incoming Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) to generate internal power via a proprietary HyOrc engine. By powering the energy-intensive synthesis-process internally, the Company significantly slashes operating expenses. This configuration was part of the process recently validated by Bureau Veritas with zero non-conformance reports (NCRs)

Strategic Financing and Execution

The Company is progressing through final mobilization for its first commercial facility in Porto, Portugal, held in a Joint Venture with MO.RE.DA. Oils, Lda..

  • Tactical Bridge: A convertible note is being utilized to fund the immediate installation of gasification equipment on-site.
  • Project Finance: Once installed, these assets will collateralize bank/equipment finance via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to complete the project and retire the bridge note.

"We aren't just proving the science; we're proving the margins," said CEO Reginald Fubara. "The recognition by a Dow Jones-owned publication confirms that the industry is waking up to our model. At €350/tonne, we are delivering the holy grail: a sustainable fuel that is economically superior to fossil alternatives."

About HyOrc Corporation
HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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