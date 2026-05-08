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WKN: A41ADC | ISIN: US35804X2009 | Ticker-Symbol: FI30
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 20:13
0,112 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1100,11408.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 20:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amaze Holdings, Inc. Comments on Unusual Market Activity

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a creator-powered commerce company, today issued the following statement in response to recent trading activity in the Company's common stock.

The Company is aware of the unusual trading volume and price movement in its shares today. In accordance with its obligations under Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company has reviewed whether any undisclosed material developments or other factors could account for this activity.

Following this review, the Company confirms that there has been no material development in its business and affairs that has not been previously disclosed and, to the Company's knowledge, no other reason to account for the unusual market activity.

The Company will continue to monitor trading activity and remains committed to transparent and timely disclosure in accordance with applicable regulations.

About Amaze Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at amaze.co

Investor Relations Contact: IR@amaze.co

Press Contact: PR@amaze.co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.