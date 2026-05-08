Diversified Energy Company: Results of Annual General Meeting

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026 were duly passed. The voting results are shown below:

Resolution For - Against - Abstain 1 To re-elect David E. Johnson 37,027,433 98.7 507,190 1.4 18,305 2 To re-elect Robert Russell Hutson, Jr. 37,006,713 98.6 530,249 1.4 15,966 3 To re-elect Kathryn Z. Klaber 34,637,577 92.3 2,893,591 7.7 21,760 4 To re-elect Martin K. Thomas 36,674,226 97.7 860,254 2.3 18,448 5 To re-elect David J. Turner, Jr. 36,698,854 97.8 835,722 2.2 18,352 6 Ratification of Independent Auditors 43,483,877 99.9 33,369 0.1 17,284 7 Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 36,892,924 98.2 258,439 0.7 401,565 Resolution 1 Year - 2 Years - 3 Years - Abstain 8 Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation 36,920,265 98.3 28,498 0.1 233,475 0.6 370,690

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.div.energy.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.