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WKN: A41RVA | ISIN: US25520W1071 | Ticker-Symbol: QI7
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 21:40
13,100 Euro
+2,34 % +0,300
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,90013,50013:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 20:42 Uhr
41 Leser
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Diversified Energy Company: Results of Annual General Meeting

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026 were duly passed. The voting results are shown below:

ResolutionFor- Against- Abstain
1To re-elect David E. Johnson37,027,43398.7507,1901.418,305
2To re-elect Robert Russell Hutson, Jr.37,006,71398.6530,2491.415,966
3To re-elect Kathryn Z. Klaber34,637,57792.32,893,5917.721,760
4To re-elect Martin K. Thomas36,674,22697.7860,2542.318,448
5To re-elect David J. Turner, Jr.36,698,85497.8835,7222.218,352
6Ratification of Independent Auditors43,483,87799.933,3690.117,284
7Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation36,892,92498.2258,4390.7401,565
Resolution1 Year- 2 Years- 3 Years- Abstain
8Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation36,920,26598.328,4980.1233,4750.6370,690

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.div.energy.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
www.div.energy
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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