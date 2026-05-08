Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A415W5 | ISIN: CA14966L1067 | Ticker-Symbol: K5R
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:02
0,920 Euro
+3,95 % +0,035
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVVY ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVVY ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 23:48 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cavvy Energy Ltd.: Cavvy Energy Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Not For Distribution to United States News Wire Services or Dissemination in United States

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. ("Cavvy" or the "Company") (TSX:CVVY) today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 8, 2026. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described below and additional information on such matters is set out in the 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026 (the "Circular"), a copy of which is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All resolutions brought forward at the Meeting were approved by shareholders.

The Company had 296,034,505 common shares outstanding and eligible to vote at the Meeting as of the record date (March 24, 2026), of which 178,703,234 (60.37%) were voted.

VOTING RESULTS

1. Number of Directors: By ordinary resolution, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at seven. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
177,748,21999.466%954,6690.534%

2. Election of Directors: Each of the following seven nominees were elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Michael Backus175,398,00599.706%518,0010.294%
Harvey Doerr175,398,00599.706%518,0010.294%
Doug Dreisinger154,323,41787.726%21,592,58912.274%
Andrew Judson175,194,10499.590%721,9020.410%
Patricia McLeod174,938,51899.444%977,4880.556%
Darcy Reding175,230,97099.611%685,0360.389%
Kiren Singh175,066,46199.517%849,5450.483%

A biography of each director is available in the Circular.

3. Appointment of Auditor: By ordinary resolution, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
178,225,12799.733%477,7610.267%

4. Executive Compensation: By non-binding ordinary resolution, the advisory vote on executive compensation as described in the Circular, was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
166,789,61694.812%9,126,3905.188%


ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy's objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company's third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

For further information, visit www.cavvyenergy.com, or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900
Investor Relations
investors@cavvyenergy.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.