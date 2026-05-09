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WKN: A3EDT1 | ISIN: US38500T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: G1P0
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:33
7,780 Euro
+0,26 % +0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7307,79013:04
7,6507,88008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2026 00:24 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gran Tierra Energy Inc.: Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company's annual meeting of stockholders held on May 8, 2026.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra's Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all five individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and "FOR" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra's named executive officers. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1
Election of DirectorsForAgainstAbstain
Gary S. Guidry12,614,2595,823,84561,635
Robert B. Hodgins12,644,7295,805,01549,995
Alison Redford12,559,3075,852,21988,213
Ronald W. Royal12,498,0405,932,51969,180
Brooke Wade12,558,5815,857,90783,251
Proposal 2ForAgainstAbstain
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 202617,093,5445,687,96128,484
Proposal 3ForAgainstAbstain
Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation
12,483,7615,918,46597,513

2025 Sustainability Report: Gran Tierra is also pleased to announce today that it issued the Company's "2025 Sustainability Report: A Track Record of Creating Long-Term Value, Operating Responsibly, and Being a Trusted Partner". The report can be found on the Company's website at www.grantierra.com/esg.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia, Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador; however, we have recently entered into an exploration, development and production sharing agreement with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic ("SOCAR") and may eventually expand our operations into Azerbaijan and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
+1 (403) 265-3221
info@grantierra.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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