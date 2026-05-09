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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:00
75,40 Euro
-0,13 % -0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
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75,0075,3008.05.
75,3075,6008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2026 02:06 Uhr
60 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Lumentum Holdings Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning May 18, 2026, replacing CoStar Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LITE) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index replacing CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) prior to market open on Monday, May 18, 2026.

For additional information, including notifications on changes to any Nasdaq Indexes, please go to https://indexes.nasdaq.com/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes is one of the world's leading index providers, offering a comprehensive suite of rules-based benchmarks and indexes. The Nasdaq-100 Index - which measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies - is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $600 billion in assets under management globally. Nasdaq Global Indexes publishes and maintains more than 35,000 indexes across asset classes and geographies.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contact:
Maximilian Leitenberger
Maximilian.leitenberger@nasdaq.com

Issuer & Investor Contact:
Index Client Services, Nasdaq
Indexservices@nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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