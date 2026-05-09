Nasdaq, Inc.: Lumentum Holdings Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning May 18, 2026, replacing CoStar Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LITE) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index replacing CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) prior to market open on Monday, May 18, 2026.

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