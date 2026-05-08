Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 985194 | ISIN: US7142361069 | Ticker-Symbol: P0BR
NASDAQ
08.05.26 | 21:35
23,050 US-Dollar
-0,22 % -0,050
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 22:15 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Results Of Softvest Hearing Requesting Modification Of Trust Indenture

DALLAS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) ("Permian" or the "Trust"), today announced that a hearing was held on May 8, 2026, before the 96th District Court of Tarrant County, Texas in connection with the Original Petition for Modification of Trust (the "Petition") filed by SoftVest, L.P. ("SoftVest"), a unitholder of the Trust, seeking judicial modification of the Trust's Indenture. At the hearing, the Court approved SoftVest's requested modifications which (1) amended Section 8.03 of the Indenture to eliminate the requirement that certain amendments require approval by 75% of the outstanding units of the Trust, and (2) deleted Section 10.01 of the Indenture that sets forth certain prohibited amendments and replaced Article X of the Indenture with a provision permitting amendment of any provision of the Indenture by a vote of unitholders in accordance with Article VIII (which, as amended, will permit amendment by a majority in interest of unitholders constituting a quorum at a meeting of unitholders where a quorum is present).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Any statements in this press release about future events or conditions, and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "may," "intends," and similar expressions, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors or risks that could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from the results the Trustee anticipates include, but are not limited to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Trustee's views as of the date hereof. The Trustee anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while the Trustee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Trustee's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contact: Nancy Willis, Director of Royalty Trust Services, Argent Trust Company, Trustee, Toll Free - 1.855.588.7839

SOURCE Permian Basin Royalty Trust

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.