Gold Li Holdings Berhad Records 3.26 Times Oversubscription for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2026 / Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group"), an established property developer specializing in landed residential developments and in-house construction services, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 3.26 times. This reception underscores positive market confidence in Gold Li's 27-year operational track record and its vertically integrated business model.

Gold Li Holdings Berhad

Gold Li's IPO exercise involves a Public Issue of 117.0 million new ordinary shares and an Offer for Sale of 36.0 million existing shares, representing 25.5% of its enlarged issued share capital of 600.0 million shares.

The IPO shares were allocated in the following manner:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 30.0 million shares or 5.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Persons: 6.0 million shares or 1.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 42.0 million shares or 7.0% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 39.0 million shares or 6.5% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 36.0 million existing shares or 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

In total, the Group received 4,591 applications for 127,804,600 shares from the Malaysian public, resulting in an overall oversubscription rate of 3.26 times. Within this, the Bumiputera public category received 2,105 applications for 32,922,600 shares (an oversubscription of 1.19 times), while the non-Bumiputera public category saw 2,486 applications for 94,882,000 shares (an oversubscription of 5.33 times).

Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director of Gold Li Holdings Berhad, stated: "The positive response from the public is a humbling validation of our Group's standing in the industry. For over two decades, we have focused on delivering quality landed homes in Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat, and this milestone reflects investor belief in our future expansion. By transitioning into a public-listed entity, we look forward to utilizing the IPO proceeds primarily for working capital to support our property development activities, while further strengthening the Group's foundation for future growth initiatives, including our planned venture into high-rise developments."

As stated in the prospectus, the IPO proceeds will be primarily utilized for working capital to supplement property development costs for identified ongoing and future projects, including building and infrastructure works, including building and infrastructure works, namely Taman Permatang Pasir II, Taman Kesang Mewar, Taman Naib Kadir Suria, and Lot 3797 at Mukim Linau and to meet estimated listing expenses. These initiatives are designed to enhance the Group's project delivery capacity and strengthen its long-term market position in Johor.

Gold Li Holdings Berhad is scheduled to make its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 18 May 2026.

M & A Securites Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

###

ABOUT GOLD LI HOLDINGS BERHAD

Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group") is a well-established property developer specializing in the delivery of landed residential properties in Johor, Malaysia. The Group's business roots date back to 1999 with the commencement of property development operations under Gold Li Development Sdn Bhd. Since its inception, Gold Li has focused on the development of terrace, semi-detached, and detached houses, primarily serving the districts of Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat. Over more than two decades, the Group has built a proven track record, completing a total of 110 residential and commercial projects as of March 2026. Distinguished by its in-house construction capabilities, Gold Li acts as its own main contractor to maintain stringent oversight of project quality, costs, and timelines. Supported by a sizeable landbank of approximately 47.3 acres for future development and led by a management team with 27 years of industry experience, Gold Li is committed to sustainable growth and the expansion of its portfolio into high-rise residential developments.

For more information, visit https://www.goldli.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Gold Li Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Gold Li Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gold-li-holdings-berhad-records-3.26-times-oversubscription-for-ace-market-ipo-1165557