Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Demonstrates Full-Scale Energy Commitment at SEC 2026 with Expanded Energy Storage Solutions and Local Service Strength

SYDNEY, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australia accelerates its transition to cleaner, smarter energy, Sigenergy made a powerful statement at Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, presenting one of the industry's most comprehensive integrated energy portfolios at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.

Over two days at Australia's leading renewable energy event, Sigenergy engaged residential, commercial, and utility stakeholders across its expanding smart energy ecosystem, combining proven technology with a growing local service capability tailored to the Australian market.

Visitors explored Sigenergy's residential lineup, including a preview of SigenStor Neo, the company's next-generation all-in-one residential energy system that integrates the inverter, battery, PCS, EMS, and gateway into a single unit.

A major focus at the Sigenergy stand was SigenStack, the company's modular commercial and industrial storage platform. Designed for scalability and performance across a range of C&I applications, SigenStack drew significant interest from developers, project engineers, and commercial buyers seeking flexible, high-capacity storage solutions that can scale with their energy needs. Utility-scale stakeholders were also introduced to Sigenergy's expanding large-scale PV energy capabilities, reinforcing the company's credentials across the full energy value chain.

The event also provided a platform to highlight Sigenergy's growing installer network and channel partnerships, with real-world system performance and deployment experience front and centre in discussions with the trade.

"Australia and New Zealand are a core strategic market for us, and we're committed to bringing more innovative products here and backing our partners with the strongest possible local support. We are always the original innovator, and we have full confidence in leading this market for years to come," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO, Sigenergy.

"Being at Smart Energy this week gave us a powerful platform to show the Australian market what Sigenergy is capable of. We will keep upgrading our local service team, technical support and after-sales system, to serve our partners and customers better than ever before," stated Will Hall, Managing Director, Sigenergy Australia.

With Australian homeowners, installers, and businesses increasingly prioritising energy independence, lower bills, and long-term system performance, Sigenergy has established itself as a leading force in the next generation of intelligent, scalable clean energy solutions.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Enquiries

Scott Rhodie, Marketing & Communications Manager, Sigenergy Australia

scott.rhodie@sigenergy.com

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