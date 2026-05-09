Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2026) - Noor28.com, an all-in-one Web3 marketing and infrastructure company founded in 2025, is officially announcing the development of their first product Noor Secure AI, a decentralised web integrity network designed to protect end users from front-end tampering, DNS hijacks, and malicious website cloning in real time. Noor Secure AI is set to launch in 2026.





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The company was founded by Daniyal Ajdadi, a Web3 operator with nearly a decade of experience across the Ethereum, Solana, and Polkadot ecosystems. Noor28 brings together operators, brand builders, designers, and KOL networks under a single operating structure, providing Web3 projects with unified strategy, community management, content, and blockchain architecture, all through one point of accountability.

Solving Web3's execution problem

The Web3 industry has produced an extraordinary volume of technological innovation. It has produced far fewer examples of that technology reaching mainstream users successfully. According to Ajdadi, the gap is not a product problem. It is an execution problem.

"Web3 does not have an ideas problem. It has an execution problem. The projects that won were not always the ones with the best technology. They were the ones with the right operator behind them."

Daniyal Ajdadi, Founder, Noor28

Noor28 is structured to address this directly. Rather than requiring projects to coordinate between multiple vendors, including marketing agencies, community managers, KOL networks, and technical architects that have never collaborated, Noor28 consolidates those functions into a single operational partner. The company describes its model as operator-first: not a vendor relationship, but a direct extension of a project's core team.

Noor Secure AI: protecting the end user

Noor28's first product, Noor Secure AI, is scheduled to launch in 2026. The product addresses a category of attack that has caused significant and recurring losses across the Web3 industry.

Noor Secure AI monitors websites and Web3 applications in real time, detecting front-end tampering, DNS hijacks, and malicious cloning before they reach end users. The product is designed for the individual user, not for enterprise security teams, targeting a segment of the market that the industry's security infrastructure has historically overlooked.

Daniyal Ajdadi, Founder of Noor28

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About the founder

Daniyal Ajdadi began his Web3 career in 2019 as a community participant and progressed through community management, marketing, token strategy, and enterprise blockchain adoption. He has contributed to projects across the Ethereum, Solana, and Polkadot ecosystems and has worked on enterprise blockchain initiatives with networks including Energy Web and Aventus. He founded Noor28 in 2025.

About Noor28

Noor28.com is an all-in-one Web3 marketing and infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company provides Web3 projects with integrated access to strategy, brand development, community management, content production, KOL networks, and blockchain architecture. Noor28's first product, Noor Secure AI, is a decentralised web integrity network launching in 2026. For more information, visit noor28.com.

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Source: Tedfuel