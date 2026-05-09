Crown Point, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2026) - Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, the nonprofit foundation of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, is proud to announce the return of its 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Bulldog Park (183 S. West St., Crown Point, IN 46307). The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST, with team check-in beginning at noon. Bags fly at 1:00 p.m. sharp.

Now entering its fifth year, the tournament has grown from a local fundraiser into one of the largest cornhole tournaments in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland areas - and a top-10 cornhole event nationwide. The 2026 tournament is expected to draw its biggest crowd yet, with competitors coming from across Indiana, Illinois, and beyond.

"Five years ago, we hoped this tournament would make a difference. What we didn't anticipate was just how much this community would pour into it. The families, schools, and nonprofits we've been able to support because of that generosity are the heart of everything we do. We couldn't be more proud of what we've built together," shared Arianna Hensley, Outreach Director, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM CST (Team check-in at 12:00 PM)

Location: Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point, IN 46307

Format: Double-elimination tournament - bags fly at 1:00 PM, no exceptions

Admission: Open to spectators; team registration required for competitors

WHAT'S NEW IN 2026

This year's tournament introduces several exciting additions for competitors and attendees alike:

Three competitive divisions - For the first time in tournament history, competitors will play within three separate skill-based divisions, creating a more competitive and inclusive experience for players of all levels.

- For the first time in tournament history, competitors will play within three separate skill-based divisions, creating a more competitive and inclusive experience for players of all levels. Booze Basket Raffle - Attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a premium booze basket. Raffle proceeds go directly to Lerner & Rowe Gives Back's community programs.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

A curated lineup of local food vendors will be on-site throughout the event, offering a variety of dining options for competitors and spectators:

Mike's Main Event

Guacamole Grill

Bedarra

Blush & Brie Charcuterie

Donut NV

A beer garden (21+) will also be available on-site.

MORE THAN A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

The 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament is the crown jewel of Lerner & Rowe Gives Back's annual fundraising calendar in Indiana and Illinois. Funds generated through team registrations, vendor fees, and sponsorships are reinvested directly into the community. The foundation's Indiana and Illinois programming has raised more than $150,000 since 2022, supporting initiatives including:

Donations of more than 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies for disadvantaged youth in Chicago and Merrillville

More than 3,550 Thanksgiving meal packages distributed to vulnerable families in need

Charitable support to over 20 local nonprofits, schools, and police departments

For more details about the 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament, to inquire about sponsorships or vendor opportunities, or to register a team, contact Outreach Director Arianna Hensley at 708-222-2222 ext. 6325 or ahensley@lernerandrowe.com.

ABOUT LERNER & ROWE GIVES BACK

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back is the nonprofit foundation of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people in need throughout Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. In 2025 alone, the foundation donated over $3 million across communities in five states. Core initiatives include annual backpack and Thanksgiving meal giveaways and the annual Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland Cornhole Tournament fundraiser. Proceeds from foundation events go directly back into the communities Lerner and Rowe serves. For more information, visit lernerandrowegivesback.org .

ABOUT LERNER & ROWE INJURY ATTORNEYS

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their firm into one of the largest personal injury practices in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees across Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Alabama, and Tennessee. The firm's reputation for excellence is built on the respect, dignity, and exceptional client service shown to every victim and family member they represent.

For those injured outside the states listed above, Lerner and Rowe maintains an established network of attorneys across the country ready to help. For more information, call (602) 977-1900 or visit lernerandrowe.com. Follow Lerner and Rowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the firm's community initiatives.

# # #

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back to Host 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament on May 9 in Crown Point, Indiana

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/296492_lernerrowe.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/296492_screenshotmap.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296492

Source: Plentisoft