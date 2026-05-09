Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2026) - Jixun Technology, a pioneer in the smart micro-mobility sector, took center stage at the "Europe Day" event in Beijing, marking its international debut by unveiling a first-generation smart vehicle lineup. The launch not only sets a fresh benchmark for the micro-mobility sector by leveraging automotive-grade manufacturing and advanced intelligent technology, but also signals the full-scale activation of the brand's global strategy.

Organized jointly by the Delegation of the European Union to China and the embassies of EU member states, this year's Europe Day drew considerable international attention. In his keynote address, EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo extended a special acknowledgment to Jixun Technology, commending the company's contribution to the cultural and economic exchanges showcased at the event.





EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo delivers a speech

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On display were Jixun Technology's first-generation recreational e-trikes, the ZOY S and ZOY C. The models feature a "Totoro-inspired" & bio-inspired design, with fluid silhouettes that replace the traditional industrial look. A wrap-around cockpit with interactive ambient lighting is paired with high-resilience foam seat, delivering a revolutionary level of riding comfort. With their standout design and intelligent interactivity, the exhibited vehicles attracted significant interest from European dignitaries, facilitating high-level product demonstrations.

As the only micro-mobility brand exclusively invited to the event, Jixun Technology's presence is a testament to its industry leadership and technical prowess. After capturing the national spotlight at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala and winning critical acclaim at top-tier exhibitions like Shanghai's AWE, the company has cemented its status as the gold standard for smart micro-mobility in China. Backed by deep brand equity and a proven track record of domestic success, Jixun Technology has successfully captured global attention, drawing continuous inbound interest from leading international platforms.





The display vehicles from Jixun Technology attracts numerous on-site guests for an in-depth experience

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Jixun Technology's first-generation recreational e-trikes, the ZOY S and ZOY C

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Underpinned by deep technical expertise, Jixun Technology adheres to a product philosophy of high intelligence, cutting-edge technology, and superior comfort, redefining the value proposition of the e-trike industry through "automotive-grade standards." Its core products are equipped with four industry-first technologies: intelligent reverse braking, seamless smart connectivity, autonomous security protocols, and steering-assist intelligent warning. Covering the three dimensions of safety protection, user-vehicle interface, and intelligent driving control, these innovations build a complete smart mobility technology ecosystem for the user.

The Europe Day showcase marks a major milestone as Jixun Technology operationalizes its global vision. Moving forward with a strategic global roadmap, the company is expanding its market frontiers and exporting Chinese-quality smart micro-mobility solutions to the world, contributing technological innovation and expertise to the advancement of global sustainable mobility.

About Jixun Technology:



Jixun Technology is a global intelligent micro-mobility ecosystem company integrating cutting-edge technology, innovative R&D, and advanced manufacturing to shape the future of smart mobility.

As a global leader in the premium intelligent micro-mobility industry, Jixun Technology collaborates with world-class research institutions focusing on seven core technology areas: mobility safety, powertrain performance, driving experience, interaction & connectivity, intelligent sensing, health monitoring, and environmental control.

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Source: Global News