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PR Newswire
09.05.2026 16:36 Uhr
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ACROBiosystems Group: ACROBiosystems Launches Global License Solution Upgrade for HEK293 Functional Cell Lines, Streamlining Compliance to Accelerate Biopharmaceutical R&D

BASEL, Switzerland, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems announced a major upgrade to its global license solution for HEK293 functional cell lines. Centered on customer value and empowering global biopharmaceutical innovation, the upgrade simplifies compliance workflows to support efficient drug discovery and development.

As essential tools for innovative drug R&D, functional cell lines need clear, accessible usage authorization to keep projects on track. The updated policy expands authorized scope and eliminates redundant review steps. Across global markets, it establishes a unified compliant framework: customers may use HEK293 functional cell lines for internal research, drug discovery, assay development, quality assurance testing and lot release analysis without extra licensing or fees, fully complying with IP and contractual rules to focus on core R&D. This policy applies to all global markets (excluding the Greater China region), enabling seamless and efficient access to HEK293 functional cell line products for research and development activities.

To help global customers adapt smoothly, ACROBiosystems provides localized support via professional teams in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Regional experts offer timely policy interpretation, streamlined compliance consultation and professional technical assistance, enabling fully compliant and efficient HEK293 functional cell lines research.

This upgrade clarifies permitted-use terms, optimizes compliance management and cuts operational costs for drug developers worldwide. It builds a more transparent, flexible framework supporting standardized, scalable HEK293 functional cell line applications in diverse R&D scenarios. ACROBiosystems will keep optimizing global IP governance and licensing systems, delivering regulated, user-friendly functional cell line solutions to expand preclinical and translational research and accelerate high-quality drug development globally.

Founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, ACROBiosystems Group is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models. The company spans the globe with offices, R&D centers, and production bases in over 15 cities across the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Maintaining long-standing partnerships with top-tier pharmaceutical enterprises, the company comprises several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics. Its main products and services-including recombinant proteins, kits, and antibodies-support the entire drug development lifecycle under a stringent quality control system. Through continuous technological advancement, ACROBiosystems Group is dedicated to accelerating drug development and contributing to global health.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acrobiosystems-launches-global-license-solution-upgrade-for-hek293-functional-cell-lines-streamlining-compliance-to-accelerate-biopharmaceutical-rd-302767508.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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