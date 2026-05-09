Cellfie Mobile Announces Deployment of 400 New Base Stations Across Georgia

Cellfie Mobile announced the deployment of 400 new base stations across Georgia to extend coverage to underserved residential areas and increase network capacity. The rollout follows a year of infrastructure investment that delivered a 25% increase in internet speed, 52% expansion in 5G coverage, and 99% nationwide network reach. Installation is underway, with further improvements expected from the beginning of next year.

TBILISI, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2026 / Cellfie Mobile announced the deployment of 400 new base stations across Georgia as part of an ongoing network expansion program. The new infrastructure is intended to extend mobile coverage to residential areas currently underserved by the operator's network and to increase data throughput in high-demand zones. Installation has already begun, with initial improvements reported across parts of the network. The new stations will be deployed using Nokia's radio access network equipment, which is currently operational in mobile networks across more than 130 countries.

The deployment follows a year of sustained investment in Cellfie's mobile infrastructure. During 2025, the operator installed and modernised up to 300 base stations, acquired new frequency licenses in the 2100 MHz and 2600 MHz bands, and reported a 25% increase in internet speeds and a 32% increase in network capacity across its existing infrastructure. 5G coverage expanded by 52%, and nationwide network coverage reached 99%. Over the same period, customer satisfaction increased by 56% over the course of a year. In 2025, Cellfie received the "Fastest Growing Telecom in Georgia" designation from the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

"This year, we made network modernisation our number one priority," said Rostom Talakhadze, Chief Executive Officer at Cellfie. "The deployment of 400 new base stations is another step in that effort. The results are already visible across the network and will become more evident in the near future."

The 400 additional base stations will utilise the newly acquired frequency resources to further strengthen network capabilities. Cellfie stated that improvements are already noticeable for existing customers, with results expected to become progressively more apparent from the beginning of next year as the rollout extends to cover all residential areas.

The expansion is part of a broader network development program that the operator has been carrying out since the beginning of the year.

About Cellfie

Cellfie Mobile is a Georgian mobile operator serving 1.42 million customers nationwide. The company was the first operator in Georgia to introduce both 4G/LTE and 5G technologies. Cellfie provides voice, data, eSIM, roaming, and business connectivity services across the country. In 2025, Cellfie became the first telecommunications company in Georgia to receive ISO 37001 (Anti-Bribery Management System) and ISO 37301 (Compliance Management System) certifications.

Media Contact

Organization: Cellfie Mobile

Contact Person Name: Sophie Balavadze

Website: https://cellfie.ge

Email: sbalavadze@cellfie.ge

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

SOURCE: Cellfie Mobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cellfie-mobile-announces-deployment-of-400-new-base-stations-across-ge-1165570