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PR Newswire
10.05.2026 06:06 Uhr
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Kalaam Telecom Unveils "Klik for Businesses" in Saudi Arabia to Digitize Enterprise Customer Experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalaam Telecom, a leading provider of digital and connectivity solutions in the region, has announced the launch of Klik, a B2B self-service digital platform designed to transform how Enterprises in Saudi Arabia interact with Kalaam's products and services.

Klik reflects Kalaam's ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience (CX) by digitizing customer touchpoints and enabling a more transparent, personalized, and efficient service journey. Available via mobile app and web portal, Klik allows business customers to manage services, monitor usage, track orders and tickets, and access real-time insights through a single, centralized platform.

The platform automates service onboarding and provisioning, reduces manual intervention, and delivers rich analytics on service performance and SLAs, empowering customers with greater visibility, accountability and data-driven decision-making.

"Klik has been designed with the needs of Saudi Enterprises in mind," said Amjad Nemer Shamallakh, Chief Operating Officer, Kalaam Telecom KSA. "By simplifying every interaction, from service management to support, we are giving businesses greater control, faster visibility, and a more seamless digital experience across both mobile and web channels."

Commenting on the launch, Veer Passi, CEO, Kalaam Telecom Group, said; "Saudi Arabia is a key growth market for Kalaam, and the launch of Klik represents a significant step in our digital journey. This platform strengthens how we engage with our customers today, while laying the foundation for a scalable digital ecosystem. Klik is part of a broader roadmap that will extend across other regional markets, supporting enterprises with innovative, customer-centric digital solutions."

Klik is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for business customers across Saudi Arabia.

About Kalaam Telecom:

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider with over 30 years of expertise, serving SMEs, Enterprises, and Telecom Carriers regionally and globally. Headquartered in Bahrain with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Egypt and the UK, Kalaam offers advanced digital solutions like Connectivity, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, Voice & Collaboration, ICT & Data Center for various verticals. Kalaam owns the KNOT terrestrial cable system and is a consortium member of the Europe-India Gateway (EIG) undersea cable. Its unique "Kalaam Iraq Transit" terrestrial route ensures low latency, high security, and resilience, making it a reliable partner for regional and international connectivity. To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions, visit www.kalaam-telecom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973647/Kalaam_Telecom.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kalaam-telecom-unveils-klik-for-businesses-in-saudi-arabia-to-digitize-enterprise-customer-experience-302764043.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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