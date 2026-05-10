Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 10.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Junior startet Bohrung: Ramp Metals stieg von 0,15 auf 1,80 CAD - zieht dieser Nachbar jetzt nach?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2026 18:46 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: Mother's Day: How heroic mothers inspire Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks Mother's Day. CGTN published a feature spotlighting the inspiring stories of Chinese mothers who devoted themselves selflessly to their children and the nation, highlighting the profound influence mothers have in shaping future generations. In particular, the article explores the deep bond between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his mother, Qi Xin, showing how her patriotism, resilience, and frugal lifestyle, conveyed through both her words and personal example, helped shape Xi's values, approach to governance, and people-centered philosophy.

"In this vast world, I may be like a small feather. But even so, I want this feather to carry a wish for peace," He Zhihong, a Chinese peacekeeper who was killed in the line of duty at the age of 35, wrote in her diary. She died in an earthquake while serving on a UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti, leaving behind a 4-year-old son, husband and elderly parents.

During her deployment, she led a female peacekeeper squad and provided translation for visiting Chinese delegations. She also took the initiative to organize cultural exchange and open camp events to strengthen cooperation with other peacekeeping units, and taught local students Chinese, building a bridge for cultural understanding.

As a heroic mother figure, her sacrifice made a strong impression on attendees as Chinese President Xi Jinping shared her story in a speech at the General Debate of the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2015.

Her story is one of many moving accounts of Chinese mothers that Xi has highlighted over the years. Others include Zhao Yiman (1905-1936), a revered national martyr who was executed at the age of 31 by Japanese forces after enduring brutal torture, and Deng Yufen (1891-1970), a mother who sent her husband and all five of her children to the frontlines to fight Japanese militarists.

These women not only exemplify dedication and sacrifice for their country but also demonstrate the profound influence a mother can have on the character and spirit of her children.

Xi and his mother

Xi's own mother, Qi Xin, also left a lasting impression on her children. She joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1939, endured the hardships of the fight against Japanese invaders and worked for many years at the grassroots level in rural revolutionary bases.

Qi's dedication to a sovereign and peaceful China, along with her close bond with ordinary working people, deeply inspired Xi.

From a young age, Xi's mother instilled in him lessons of patriotism and resilience. She once carried him to a store to buy a book about Yue Fei, a 12th-century military commander celebrated for his loyalty. Qi told Xi how Yue Fei's mother tattooed the characters meaning "serve the country with the utmost loyalty" on her son's back to encourage him to resist foreign invaders. When Xi asked how painful it was, Qi explained that although it hurt, Yue Fei took the words to heart. From that moment, Xi took those same words as a guiding principle in his life.

In 1969, during Xi's adolescence, Qi gave him a simple sewing kit. She stitched the words "niang de xin" (mother's heart) in red thread on it, a gift meant to give him courage as he prepared to leave Beijing for Liangjiahe Village in northwest China's Shaanxi Province to experience rural life firsthand. After living and working alongside villagers - eating, sleeping, herding sheep, cutting grass, carrying manure and hauling coal - Xi reflected that one of the greatest lessons he learned was the importance of seeking truth from facts and truly understanding the people.

The simple and frugal lifestyle of his mother also had a lasting influence on Xi. When Xi worked in Zhengding, north China's Hebei Province, in the early 1980s, he used a patched quilt made from over a hundred pieces of old cloth that his mother had sewn more than a decade earlier. When an official offered to buy a new one for him, he refused, saying, "The quilt is fine."

During the 2001 Spring Festival, Qi called Xi, who was then deputy secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and governor of Fujian. She told him that it was understandable he could not return to Beijing for the family reunion, emphasizing that excelling in his work was the greatest act of filial piety.

Raised in such a household, Xi has always put the people first. For decades, he has adhered to the principle that "bringing benefits to the people is the greatest achievement," treating the public with the care he would show to his own parents and working tirelessly to improve the lives of all Chinese families.

For more information, please click:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-05-10/Mother-s-Day-How-heroic-mothers-inspire-Xi-Jinping-1N1ERJsy5fW/p.html
Youtube: https://youtu.be/DoDxYgrAX2w



Contact: CGTN Digital cgtn@cgtn.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.