JAKARTA, May 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Three-year old TransNusa, the new aviation player with new rules, has yet again set a new benchmark by securing the top airline award for passenger growth in Southeast Asia.At the annual Changi Airline Award 2026, organised by the Changi Airport Group, TransNusa received the esteemed Top Airline By Absolute Passenger Growth In Southeast Asia award, besting, both Low-Cost Carriers and full-fledged airlines operating within the Southeast Asia region from Changi Airport.The airline, led by prominent aviation veteran, Datuk Bernard Francis, made history as the first Indonesian airline to be recognised by Changi Airport Group for registering the highest passenger growth within the Southeast Asia region. The award reflects TransNusa's strong performance and rapid growth since commencing operations at Changi Airport on 20 November 2023. It also underscores the effectiveness of TransNusa's customised business model, which has been instrumental in driving passenger demand and operational successes since the airline's inception in 2023.TransNusa Group Chief Executive officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that the award is a worldwide recognition by the international aviation community on TransNusa's strategic and focused development of a regional network connectivity that has enabled the airline to increase and grow its passenger base."Our regional and domestic network connectivity expansion is based on the needs and demands of our passengers, among other variables," said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa had developed new routes specifically to meet the changing needs and demands of its passengers."We created and introduced new routes from Bali to Manado. We are the first Indonesian airline to have scheduled flight to Guangzhou, China, from three locations in Indonesia, which is Bali, Manado and Jakarta. In fact, we are the second Indonesian airline to operate scheduled flight to China," Datuk Bernard explained, adding that Datuk Bernard continued that TransNusa will continue to grow and enhance its network connectivity in response to the evolving passenger demands.On the Changi Airline award, Datuk Bernard said that the award recognises TransNusa for its rapid growth and its role in creating and starting new scheduled flight routes while enhancing its regional network connectivity.Datuk Bernard added that the award further reinforces TransNusa's position as one of the fastest growing airlines in Southeast Asia reflecting the collective efforts of the TransNusa team, the unwavering support of the airline's partners, and the confidence of its passengers."TransNusa has always claimed that we provide competitive and quality air travel services and this award acknowledges our commitment towards the affordability, safety and comfort we offer our passengers," Datuk Bernard further explained.CAG Chief Executive Officer, Yam Kum Weng presented the esteemed award to Datuk Bernard, on April 29, at the award ceremony, which was attended by about 90 airlines and aviation partners.TransNusa, started its operations in 2023, under the leadership of Malaysian-born Datuk Bernard. The airline created history by launching its first international scheduled flight within six months of operations. TransNusa, which operates on a customised business model, which was spearheaded and developed by Datuk Bernard, was the first in the region to rebrand itself as a Premium Service Carrier on 14th April 2023 in conjunction with the launch of its first international scheduled flight from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the same year, TransNusa launched scheduled flights between Jakarta and Singapore on 20 November, 2023.Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the airline rebranded itself as a Premium Service Carrier on 1 April, 2025.Following its rebranding, TransNusa operates as a premium air service provider focusing on passenger comfort, flexible booking options (Seat, Seat-Plus, Flexi-Pro), and offering meals and more legroom.TransNusa's SEAT passengers will enjoys check-in baggage of 20kgs, over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger's hand carry. For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, TransNusa increased its baggage allowance to 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, and priority boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the flexibility to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.Primary International Media Contact:Trina Thomas RajMobile: +6012 4992672E-mail: trina@myqaseh.orgSource: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.