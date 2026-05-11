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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 02:06 Uhr
220 Leser
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APsystems Releases 2025 ESG Report: Strengthening Governance and Driving Innovation with AI

JIAXING, China, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems (SH.688348), a leading provider of distributed PV and energy storage solutions, has released its 2025 ESG Sustainability Report - the company's third consecutive annual disclosure. The report details progress across environmental, social, and governance dimensions, with a renewed focus on governance upgrades, AI empowerment, and low-carbon impact.

"In the global energy transition, APsystems remains at the forefront of the era, with the mission to "Drive a zero-carbon future and make smart energy accessible to everyone," said Dr. Ling Zhimin, Chairman and CEO of APsystems. "We will continue to embrace technological change, expand our global footprint, and embed ESG principles deeply into operations - striving to become the safest and most efficient clean energy converter."

Deepening its commitment to ESG, APsystems upgraded its ESG governance to a four-tier integrated framework, creating a closed-loop decision-making and oversight mechanism. The company identified 19 core ESG topics for 2025 - including digital transformation as a new priority. It also reinforced business ethics, internal controls, and compliance through regular training and end-to-end risk management. As a result, APsystems received multiple ESG awards, including "Model Sustainable Development Enterprise" and "ESG Model Listed Company".

Aligned with IFRS S2, APsystems conducted climate scenario assessments and standardized GHG management. All contract manufacturers are ISO 14001 certified. With cumulative MLPE shipments exceeding 7.5 GW across 168 countries and regions, the company has enabled nearly 9.5 TWh of clean energy generation, avoiding approximately 12 million tons of CO2 emissions.

R&D remains a top priority: over 50% of APsystems' workforce is in R&D, holding more than 230 IP rights including over 100 invention patents. The company advances three business segments -plug in solar& storage, residential, and C&I solar-storage. Landmark projects include the 25 MW Nanjing International Expo Center (China's largest single-capacity microinverter power station) and a 100 MW / 400 MWh energy storage power station located in Shenzhou, China. Certified under ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and with a closed-loop customer service system achieving 80%+ satisfaction across all regions, APsystems ensures stable quality, data security, and a resilient, localized supply chain.

Focusing on AI-driven digital transformation, APsystems leverages AI across its solar &storage product lines to build a smart energy ecosystem. Key digital launches include "BESS AI" for home energy management, "AP Designer" for power station design, and the "Blue Ocean Navigation" energy internet platform, and the "APbot" smart customer service robot, along with enterprise-wide data platforms, have improved operational efficiency, data compliance, and equipment traceability.

Upholding a people-centric approach, APsystems prioritizes employee care and development, achieving 94.14% employee satisfaction, 100% training coverage. In 2025, APsystems donated over RMB 2.39 million in public welfare supplies - including more than 8,000 solar lamps and 1,800 portable power stations.

In 2026, APsystems will continue to integrate solar &storage as its core growth driver, guided by ESG principles, to advance global green energy solutions and co-build a zero-carbon future with all stakeholders.

*For the complete 2025 ESG Sustainability Report, please click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975619/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apsystems-releases-2025-esg-report-strengthening-governance-and-driving-innovation-with-ai-302766939.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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