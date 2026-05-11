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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 02:14 Uhr
194 Leser
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Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Mourns Passing of Abraham Foxman

"Abe Foxman belonged to a generation that carried the weight of history personally and transformed it into public service," said AJCF Chairman Simon Bergson. "He dedicated his life to ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust were applied to the defense of democratic values, human dignity, and the Jewish people. His legacy will endure for generations."

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 10, 2026 / The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) mourns the passing of Abraham Foxman, one of the most consequential Jewish leaders of the postwar era, a Holocaust survivor who devoted his life to confronting antisemitism and defending the Jewish people.

As National Director of the Anti-Defamation League for nearly three decades, Foxman helped build the organization into one of the most influential institutions in American Jewish life. He believed antisemitism could never be ignored or minimized, and that moral clarity and courage were essential to leadership.

"For generations of American Jews, Abe Foxman represented moral clarity, courage, and an unapologetic willingness to stand up for the Jewish people," said AJCF Director General Jack Simony. "He never confused conviction with extremism or silence with dignity. He understood that hatred must be confronted directly, publicly, and without fear. Abe helped shape modern Jewish life in America, and his absence will be deeply felt."

"Abe Foxman belonged to a generation that carried the weight of history personally and transformed it into public service," said AJCF Chairman Simon Bergson. "He dedicated his life to ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust were applied to the defense of democratic values, human dignity, and the Jewish people. His legacy will endure for generations."

May his memory be a blessing.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas's October 7 attacks. The Foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town's Jewish community while addressing hate. To date, over a million people have visited the center, more than 300,000 students participated in its educational programs and tens of thousands of diplomats, military and law enforcement personnel and educators, have taken part in its educational initiatives on tolerance and the Holocaust. For more information, visit: https://ajcfus.org/.

-30-


Contact:
Joshua Steinreich
Steinreich Communications
(212) 491-1600
jsteinreich@scompr.com

SOURCE: Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/auschwitz-jewish-center-foundation-mourns-passing-of-abraham-fox-1165636

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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