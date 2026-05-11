Bad Wimpfen (ots) -Künftig günstiger in den Tag starten: Lidl senkt erneut als Erstes den Preis von insgesamt 25 verschiedenen Kaffee-Artikeln um bis zu 50 Cent.Zum Start in die neue Woche versüßt Lidl in Deutschland als Preisführer vor allem Kaffee-Liebhabern den Tag. Das beliebteste Heißgetränk der Deutschen* darf an fast keinem Küchentisch fehlen - immerhin trinken acht von zehn Deutschen mindestens einmal pro Woche eine Tasse. Daher dürfte es viele Verbraucher freuen, dass Lidl in Deutschland einmal mehr sein Versprechen einhält und wieder als Erster sinkende Rohstoffpreise sofort an seine Kunden weitergibt. Ab sofort sind insgesamt 25 verschiedene Kaffee-Artikel der beliebten Eigenmarke "Bellarom" dauerhaft im Preis gesenkt.Kaffee "Crema Gusto" wird dabei um 50 Cent günstiger und kostet ab sofort für die 1.000 Gramm-Packung nur noch 10,49 Euro. Auch Fans des schnellen Genusses profitieren, denn die Kaffeepads "Crema" in der 40er-Packung werden künftig für 4,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,08 Euro/Kilogramm) erhältlich sein. Wer es geschmacklich intensiver mag, der ist mit einer Tasse "Kaffee kräftig" gut beraten, die ebenfalls günstiger wird: Die 500-Gramm Packung wird in jeder der 3.250 Lidl-Filialen deutschlandweit im Preis auf nun 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,58 Euro/Kilogramm) gesenkt.Und wie immer gilt bei Lidl: Es gibt keine regionalen Preisunterschiede.Diese Kaffee-Artikel werden ab sofort deutschlandweit günstiger:- Bellarom Kaffee Crema Dolce ganze Bohne RFA, 1000 g, neu 11,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Crema Gustoso RFA, 1000 g, neu 10,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,99 Euro- Bellarom Caffé Crema Classico RFA, 1000 g, neu 11,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Café Crema ganze Bohne UTZ, 1000 g, neu 11,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Espresso ganze Bohne UTZ, 1000 g, neu 11,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Espresso Intenso ganze Bohnen, 1000 g, neu 10,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,99 Euro- Bellarom Barista Espresso ganze Bohne Arabica/Robusta, 1000 g, neu 11,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Barista Crema ganze Bohne Arabica/Robusta, 1000 g, neu 11,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,49 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Fairglobe Bio Kaffee Fair, 1000 g, neu 14,45 Euro (Grundpreis: 14,45 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 14,95 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Viola Espresso 20er RFA, 110 g, neu 4,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 38,09 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,29 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Modena Lungo Decaf 20er RFA, 110 g, neu 4,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 38,09 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,29 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Ristretto 20er, 114 g, neu 4,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 36,75 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,29 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Forte Lungo 20er, 114 g, neu 4,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 36,75 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,29 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Gold Lungo 20er RFA, 116 g, neu 4,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 36,12 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,29 Euro- Bellarom Espressokapseln Ristretto 100% RFA XXL, 220 g, neu 7,69 Euro (Grundpreis: 34,95 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Gold Lungo UTZ-IP XXL 44er, 255,2 g, neu 7,69 Euro (Grundpreis: 30,13 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Crema 40er, 276 g, neu 4,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,08 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Gold 40er, 276 g, neu 4,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,08 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Fein & Mild 40er, 276 g, neu 4,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,08 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Entcoffeiniert 40er, 276 g, neu 4,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,08 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,19 Euro- Fairglobe Bio Fairtrade Cafe del Mundo, 500 g (2 x 250 g), neu 7,75 Euro (Grundpreis: 15,50 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,95 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Kräftig bedruckt, 500 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,58 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Mild & Fein UTZ, 500 g, neu 5,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,58 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Entcoffeiniert, 500 g, neu 5,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,58 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Gold UTZ, 500 g, neu 5,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,58 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,99 Euro* laut Statista (abgerufen am 06.05.2026): https://de.statista.com/themen/171/kaffee/Weitere Informationen zu Lidl in Deutschland finden Sie hier (https://unternehmen.lidl.de/newsroom/boilerplate).Pressekontakt:Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH & Co. KG · Corporate Media Relations07063/931 60 90 · presse@lidl.deOriginal-Content von: Lidl, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/58227/6272329