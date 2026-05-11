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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Mobupps Unveils ECHO AI - A Self-Learning Mechanism

ASHDOD, Israel , May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobupps, a leading global adtech company, today announced the launch of ECHO AI, its next-generation self-learning mechanism designed to bring real-time intelligence to every stage of the advertising process. ECHO AI interprets signals, identifies value, and adapts dynamically to deliver more efficient outcomes with minimal manual input.

Leveraging continuous learning from live campaign data, ECHO AI automatically identifies the most effective channels, audiences, and creatives, enabling advertisers to achieve stronger user lifetime value and lower acquisition costs from day one.

ECHO AI delivers a powerful suite of intelligent capabilities designed to transform campaign performance. Using advanced audience segmentation based on proprietary behavioral data, ECHO AI ensures precise targeting and meaningful user engagement.

The system provides automated recommendations for continuous campaign optimization, enabling advertisers to achieve greater efficiency and a smarter use of their budgets. Purpose-built to acquire high-value users and maximize their long-term revenue potential, ECHO AI empowers brands to scale sustainably and effectively.

Fully integrated with MAFO, ECHO AI operates within a unified ecosystem, delivering seamless automation, accuracy, and performance across all marketing channels.

Yaron Tomchin, Chief Executive Officer at Mobupps, commented: "ECHO AI represents a major leap forward in our mission to empower the Mobupps team with true data intelligence. By embedding self-learning capabilities into our ecosystem, we are enabling marketers to make smarter, faster, and more efficient decisions across every campaign touchpoint."

Rashid Galimov, Chief Technology Officer at Mobupps, added: "Our engineering vision behind ECHO AI was to create an adaptive framework that constantly evolves. Every impression, click, and conversion becomes a learning input - fueling optimization loops that deliver measurable results at scale."

ECHO AI is the future of automated performance, built for marketers who need speed, precision, and data-driven growth. Connect Mobupps to see how ECHO AI can transform your next campaign here.

Source of the PR: Link

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976514/Mobupps_ECHO_AI.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976515/Mobupps_CEO_Yaron_Tomchin.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976519/Mobupps_CTO_Rashid_Galimov.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobupps-unveils-echo-ai--a-self-learning-mechanism-302767969.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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