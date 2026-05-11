EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Well-balanced growth delivering strong financial results
Operational and strategic highlights
Profitability
Growth
Operational milestones
Financial highlights and progress
Comments from Eleving Group CEO and CFO
Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group
For several years, Eleving Group has consistently reported strong year-on-year growth. Our targets for 2026 exceed the growth achieved in the previous years, and this year we aim to grow by at least 20% across the key financial indicators.
Our first-quarter results confirm that we are on track to meet our full-year objectives. In the first quarter of 2026, the demand for our products remained strong. Our net loan portfolio expanded by 28.8%, while the Group's revenue increased by 32.8% compared to the corresponding period in 2025. In total, slightly more than 170,000 new clients were onboarded in the first quarter of 2026.
Eleving Group's product diversification strategy is bearing fruit. Our African markets continue to demonstrate steady growth across multiple products-the mobile phone portfolio continues to develop, and motorcycle financing also had a strong quarter, especially in Kenya. Tanzania, which we launched at the end of 2025, has also got off to a good start. By the end of the first quarter of 2026, our loan portfolio in this country had already reached EUR 1.6 million. To support further growth in this market, we introduced smartphone financing in April alongside our vehicle financing offering.
In our European markets, we continued to keep up with the demand and broadened our product offering by providing consumer loans to both the existing vehicle financing clients and gradually to new clients. As part of this strategy, we supplemented our product portfolio in Lithuania with instalment loans in the first quarter of 2026, which has already generated positive client interest. To date, we have introduced consumer loans as an addition to our product portfolio already in five European markets.
Maris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group
In the first quarter of 2026, Eleving Group showed a significant increase in the revenue, which went up by one-third compared to the corresponding period in 2025. Despite the strong revenue growth, profitability remained broadly unchanged. This happened because of several factors, which included increased impairment costs, particularly following the post-holiday season, and sustained portfolio expansion, which led to higher upfront provisioning, reflecting our conservative approach towards recognizing expected loan losses. The administrative expenses also increased during the period, in line with the overall business growth. To address this, we implemented a series of group-wide cost optimization measures in March and April, focused on streamlining the processes and increasing automation. As part of these initiatives, certain functions were consolidated, including headcount optimizations. We expect these actions to make a tangible impact starting from the third quarter of 2026. Our objective remains unchanged-to grow our business with a clear focus on profitable growth.
During the reporting period, we further strengthened our funding base, with the total borrowings increasing to EUR 453.6 million as at 31 March 2026. This increase was driven by the local notes and bonds, as well as a strong rise in the Mintos marketplace funding, which more than doubled, reaching EUR 20.0 million. At the Mintos marketplace, the weighted average annual interest rate on our euro-denominated loans declined to 7.1%, leading us to resume leveraging this funding source.
In the first quarter of 2026, the forex costs were significantly higher compared to the previous periods, primarily because of the increased instability in the global macroeconomic conditions, resulting in the USD volatility against other currencies. At the same time, our portfolio has grown and is now largely hedged, meaning we are managing a larger exposure and, consequently, incurring higher hedging costs in absolute terms. Despite this, our profit before forex increased by 17% year-on-year. We continue to actively reduce our unhedged positions through the use of local funding and various hedging solutions.
In line with Eleving Group's dividend policy, the management board has proposed distributing approximately EUR 4.3 million in dividends, or EUR 0.037 per share, to shareholders from the profits generated in the second half of 2025. Together with the EUR 4.9 million dividend paid in November 2025, this results in the total dividends of EUR 9.2 million from the full-year profit of 2025. We remain committed to semi-annual dividend distributions, with the dividend for the first six months of 2026 expected to be paid in November 2026.
Full unaudited consolidated report on the 3M period ended on 31 March: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports
Conference Call: the Group's management team will hold a conference call in English on 12 May 2026 at 15:00 CET to present the results.
Conference call registration link here.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.0 million registered users. The group employs 4,500 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The financial information presented in this announcement is unaudited. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.
11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2324144
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2324144 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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