In a bid to rid itself of diesel dependence, the world's smallest island nation of Nauru has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with Sydney-based Smart Commercial Energy to develop a clean energy solution. Australia In a bid to rid itself of diesel dependence, the Republic of Nauru has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sydney-based renewables company Smart Commercial Energy (SCE) to develop an 18 MW solar and 40 MWh battery solution for the country. The 21 square kilometre South Pacific Ocean island nation is located approximately 3,300 kilometres northeast of Australia (ex-Brisbane), ...

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