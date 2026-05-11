Private equity firm FH Capital reached an agreement to acquire a 75.1% majority stake in JinkoSolar's U.S. manufacturing subsidiary to expand domestic module and battery production. USA FH Capital entered a definitive agreement to acquire the majority interest in Jinko Solar (U.S.) Industries Inc., while JinkoSolar will retain a 24.9% minority stake. The deal includes a 2 GW solar module manufacturing facility and a growing battery energy storage system business. The move to a majority-U.S. ownership structure follows a period of increasing regulatory pressure on foreign-linked entities. Under ...

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