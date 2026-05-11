Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Junior startet Bohrung: Ramp Metals stieg von 0,15 auf 1,80 CAD - zieht dieser Nachbar jetzt nach?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Technologies PLC included in Launch Episode of The Innovation Report

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Technologies PLC included in Launch Episode of The Innovation Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Technologies PLC Included in Launch Episode of The Innovation Report

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") announces that the Company is featured in the inaugural episode of 'The Innovation Report' hosted by The Market Link, a new documentary series exploring breakthroughs shaping emerging industries. The Innovation Report will be released on the ADVFN group of Companies websites today, including, HotCopper, Stockhouse, ADVFN and InvestorsHub. ADVFN is one the world's leading private investor websites, offering informed discussion forums, live share prices, charts and tools for all major world markets, indices, forex pairs, futures, options, ETFs and Cryptocurrencies. The group websites have over 62 million-page impressions per month, generated from 12.3 million sessions a month from over 4.2 million users.

About The Innovation Report

The Innovation Report is a documentary series that connects cutting edge science and industry with real world business impact. Each episode reveals not just what's new in transformative technologies like quantum computing, critical metals, mining, AI, and emerging industries, but what truly matters for industries, investors, and the future of competition.

The series dives into strategic sectors redefining competitive advantage. The launch episode is "The Quantum Revolution: Why It Matters. A critical minerals episode will follow.

To watch episode 1 of The Innovation Report, visit:

https://invest.investorshub.com/innovationreport/

Delta Gold's Spotlight in the Launch Episode

Delta Gold Technologies is featured in this first episode, showcasing its proactive approach to quantum innovation through university collaborations and intellectual property development. The first episode of the Innovation Report provides a good general education and background for a broad group of investors about the rapidly developing quantum computing space along with a look at Delta's competitive position.

Delta Gold Technologies continues to execute on its mission to translate academic breakthroughs into commercial positioning, and protected IP with a focus on novel quantum device innovations.

Forwardlooking statements

This announcement contains certain forward - looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions and plans in relation to its research programmes, patent filings and licensing arrangements. Such forward - looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)20 7374 2212

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.