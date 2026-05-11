Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Technologies PLC included in Launch Episode of The Innovation Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Technologies PLC Included in Launch Episode of The Innovation Report

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") announces that the Company is featured in the inaugural episode of 'The Innovation Report' hosted by The Market Link, a new documentary series exploring breakthroughs shaping emerging industries. The Innovation Report will be released on the ADVFN group of Companies websites today, including, HotCopper, Stockhouse, ADVFN and InvestorsHub. ADVFN is one the world's leading private investor websites, offering informed discussion forums, live share prices, charts and tools for all major world markets, indices, forex pairs, futures, options, ETFs and Cryptocurrencies. The group websites have over 62 million-page impressions per month, generated from 12.3 million sessions a month from over 4.2 million users.

About The Innovation Report

The Innovation Report is a documentary series that connects cutting edge science and industry with real world business impact. Each episode reveals not just what's new in transformative technologies like quantum computing, critical metals, mining, AI, and emerging industries, but what truly matters for industries, investors, and the future of competition.

The series dives into strategic sectors redefining competitive advantage. The launch episode is "The Quantum Revolution: Why It Matters. A critical minerals episode will follow.

To watch episode 1 of The Innovation Report, visit:

https://invest.investorshub.com/innovationreport/

Delta Gold's Spotlight in the Launch Episode

Delta Gold Technologies is featured in this first episode, showcasing its proactive approach to quantum innovation through university collaborations and intellectual property development. The first episode of the Innovation Report provides a good general education and background for a broad group of investors about the rapidly developing quantum computing space along with a look at Delta's competitive position.

Delta Gold Technologies continues to execute on its mission to translate academic breakthroughs into commercial positioning, and protected IP with a focus on novel quantum device innovations.

Forwardlooking statements

This announcement contains certain forward - looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions and plans in relation to its research programmes, patent filings and licensing arrangements. Such forward - looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

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