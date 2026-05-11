Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.:

Well-balanced growth delivering strong financial resultsOperational and strategic highlights

Profitability

- Eleving Group reported a record-high revenue of EUR 77.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 32.8% increase compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The Group maintained a diversified business operations portfolio, generating a well-balanced revenue stream from all the core product segments: > Traditional vehicle financing products contributed EUR 19.6 million to the revenue (stable compared to the first 3 months of 2025). > Flexible vehicle financing products contributed EUR 18.3 million to the revenue (a 34.6% increase compared to the first 3 months of 2025). > Device financing products contributed EUR 9.0 million to the revenue (product launched in Q2 2025). > Consumer lending products contributed EUR 30.9 million to the revenue (a 21.7% increase compared to the first 3 months of 2025). - The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached a three-month record high of EUR 29.1 million, representing an increase of 30.4% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net portfolio at the end of the first quarter of 2026 reached EUR 477.8 million, up by 7.1% compared to the EUR 446.3 million at year-end 2025.

- The net profit before FX and discontinued operations reached EUR 10.2 million, representing an increase of 17.2% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The total net profit for the first three months of 2026 amounted to EUR 5.9 million.

Growth

- During the first three months of 2026, Eleving Group once again achieved a record-high loan issuance volume, issuing EUR 136.3 million worth of loans to its new and existing clients-a 41.8% increase compared to the EUR 96.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Of this amount, EUR 67.4 million accounted for the vehicle and device finance products, while EUR 68.9 million-for consumer finance.

- The Group's vehicle finance business line delivered solid results, with more than 170 thousand verified loan applications received, representing a 23.9% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025. With a conversion rate of 21.4%, approximately 37 thousand loans were issued, marking a 76.6% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by the African motorcycle financing product. Device financing statistics are excluded due to the product's early stage of development.

- At the end of March 2026, the device financing product portfolio had amounted to EUR 16.5 million, ...

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